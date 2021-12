With less than three weeks remaining in 2021, you still have the opportunity to get a piece of the $100 billion left in Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and grants. December 31 is the last day applications will be accepted for the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Targeted EIDL Advance. And the Supplemental Targeted Advance applications must be turned in no later than December 10, 2021.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 4 DAYS AGO