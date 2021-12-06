Thanks to the Pandemic, Telemedicine Is Here to Stay

New Jersey’s 72 acute care hospitals and their emergency departments (EDs) have confronted the coronavirus pandemic’s many challenges in part by protecting patients and staff with improved air quality management and other infection control protocols, and by enhancing communication among team members. One ED physician tells New Jersey Business that effective communication was the biggest lesson learned during the pandemic, adding: “We would ask each other: ‘What did you experience today? Should we anticoagulate a patient? What should I do with a patient who I don’t want to put on a ventilator?’ … It was wonderful, to the point where we were sending each other videos about how to prone a patient (use a ventilator with the patient face down).” Today, New Jersey’s EDs are not only showcasing and improving techniques for treating severe COVID-19, but they are also increasingly possessing cutting-edge technologies – some of theme borne from the pandemic – for combatting an array of emergency medical conditions.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO