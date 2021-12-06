ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Thanks to the Pandemic, Telemedicine Is Here to Stay

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: Sponsored content articles do not reflect the opinions of New Jersey Business magazine or the New Jersey Business & Industry Association. One of the most significant changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic is the stunning, and lasting rise of telemedicine. “Prior to the pandemic, telemedicine was underutilized, mainly used in...

arcamax.com

Telehealth may be here to stay

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, medical executive Lyndi Church and her colleagues at Caring Hands Healthcare Centers in southeastern Oklahoma had been intrigued by telehealth, but they feared it was unworkable in their rural corner of the state. Many residents of the area lacked reliable broadband or didn’t have the devices...
HEALTH
Emergency Department Developments

New Jersey’s 72 acute care hospitals and their emergency departments (EDs) have confronted the coronavirus pandemic’s many challenges in part by protecting patients and staff with improved air quality management and other infection control protocols, and by enhancing communication among team members. One ED physician tells New Jersey Business that effective communication was the biggest lesson learned during the pandemic, adding: “We would ask each other: ‘What did you experience today? Should we anticoagulate a patient? What should I do with a patient who I don’t want to put on a ventilator?’ … It was wonderful, to the point where we were sending each other videos about how to prone a patient (use a ventilator with the patient face down).” Today, New Jersey’s EDs are not only showcasing and improving techniques for treating severe COVID-19, but they are also increasingly possessing cutting-edge technologies – some of theme borne from the pandemic – for combatting an array of emergency medical conditions.
HEALTH SERVICES
Natchez Democrat

New variant a reminder that coronavirus is here to stay

A group of World Health Organization leaders announced on Friday that a new coronavirus variant, dubbed “omicron,” has emerged in Africa. WHO experts say the variant, which is still not fully understood, could carry an increased risk of reinfection compared with other variants, meaning even if you recovered from COVID-19 and have been vaccinated, you could become reinfected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
doctortipster.com

Benefits of telemedicine for doctors and patients

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) Through telemedicine, healthcare providers can meet with patients remotely via telephone or video. It has been around for a long time but it is becoming more popular and practical in recent times. With the improvements in technology and changes to insurance reimbursement rulings, telemedicine is becoming more popular.
HEALTH SERVICES
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
njbmagazine.com

BD Supports National Health Equity Project for Free Clinics

The global medical technology company, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), has committed $500,000 to improve quality of care and reduce health inequities for patients served by free and charitable clinics across the United States. The New Jersey-based company will award $250,000 annually for the next two years to the health-focused...
ADVOCACY
#Telemedicine#New Jersey Business#Telehealth
smithpharmacyrx.com

AHA News: The Pandemic Made It Hard to Stay Connected. Here's How to Reestablish Healthy Relationships.

The holidays are a time to share home-cooked meals, reconnect with far-away loved ones and contemplate what the next year has in store. But for nearly two years, the coronavirus pandemic has affected our ability to safely get together in person. With vaccines now widely available in the U.S. for everyone ages 5 and up – and with federal health officials encouraging everyone 16 and older to get a booster – more and more families and friends are beginning to reach out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Polis stays on point in pandemic

Gov. Jared Polis continued his commendable efforts this past weekend to keep COVID in perspective. As reported by The Gazette, the governor appeared Sunday on ABC's national news program “This Week” and downplayed fears about the latest COVID variant to arrive in the U.S. and Colorado, the ominously named omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

The Pandemic of People Who Were Vaccinated Is Here Now.

Parts of the US were already bracing for a harsh winter even before Omicron. A combination of cyclical variables and high vaccination rates kept COVID transmission rates in the Northeast and Great Plains areas under control this summer. That was just Delta. The weather and human dynamics shifted the disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
seaislenews.com

Jospeh Painter of Blacksburg, VA Breaks Down How the Pandemic has Impacted the Legal Industry and What Changes are Here to Stay

Throughout the American workforce, professionals agree that the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically impacted workplace practices and caused major technological advancement across industries. The pandemic forced the majority of companies to rely more heavily on technology and look to new technological innovations to solve the problems caused by the nationwide transition to remote work. Of the many industries impacted by the COVID-19, the legal industry was perhaps one of the industries hit hardest by the remote work transition, which caused substantial hearing delays.
BLACKSBURG, VA
