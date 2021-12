COLEMAN, Texas — For Brock Bouldin, his first three seasons at Coleman didn't go as he planned. “From my freshman year to my junior year, we didn’t really win that much. So, you know, I think the drop to [Class] 2A was really good for us. We started picking up some wins, picking up some momentum for the program. Obviously we were going to return to the playoffs, so that was huge for us.”

13 DAYS AGO