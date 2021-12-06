ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Live Shot Structure Fire 11-18-21

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Fire Department responds to large structure fire

SALINAS Calif. (KION) The Salinas Fire Department said they were on their way to a vehicular accident when they spotted a burning structure on 91 Spicer Street, Friday night. Crews then turned around and responded to the scene, according to the Fire Department. Battalion Chief Doug Dirksen told KION a high pile of cardboard used The post Salinas Fire Department responds to large structure fire appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
wnypapers.com

NCSO responds to Wheatfield structure fire

Overnight Friday into Saturday, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a commercial structure fire at Pyrotek, 2040 Cory Drive, in the Town of Wheatfield. Niagara County Sheriff's Office deputies responded and confirmed the business had smoke and flames coming from a chimney on the roof. The fire was subsequently extinguished by members of Sanborn Volunteer Fire Co. and Bergholz Volunteer Fire Co. The fire was contained to the chimney area, with no estimate of damage reported at the time of incident.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
westernmassnews.com

11 people displaced following structure fire on Bowdoin Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – 11 people are without a place to live after an early morning house fire on Bowdoin Street in Springfield Saturday morning. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad told Western Mass News that the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction. Those displaced are now...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

