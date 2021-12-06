Ron Live Shot Structure Fire 11-18-21

Overnight Friday into Saturday, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a commercial structure fire at Pyrotek, 2040 Cory Drive, in the Town of Wheatfield. Niagara County Sheriff's Office deputies responded and confirmed the business had smoke and flames coming from a chimney on the roof. The fire was subsequently extinguished by members of Sanborn Volunteer Fire Co. and Bergholz Volunteer Fire Co. The fire was contained to the chimney area, with no estimate of damage reported at the time of incident.

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO