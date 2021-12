Did you blink? Then you might have missed the 2021 college football season. Maybe it was the post-COVID novelty, maybe it was the fun of a new coach, whatever it was, it made this season go by much quicker than previous ones. Luckily, the Tennessee Volunteers have turned out to be one of the better surprises of the season, grabbing bowl eligibility in a year where many expected them to struggle. They now enter the final game of the year standing at 6-5, with only the Vanderbilt Commodores remaining in front of them.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO