ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Network Footprint Size Matters, But It’s More About Proximity And Efficiency

By Wind River BRANDVOICE
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Part 2 In A Conversation With Intel’s Cristina Rodriguez. This second article of a two-part series covers a recent interview with Cristina Rodriguez, vice president of Intel Corporation’s Network and Edge Group and general manager of the Wireless Access Network Division. Earlier she shared her vision of a 5G-, edge- and...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

Let’s Talk about Graph Neural Networks

We publish dozens of new articles every week on TDS, covering a dizzying range of topics. We’re here to help you avoid decision paralysis: in this week’s Variable, we focus on GNNs (graph neural networks) and invite you to explore this exciting subdomain of machine learning with three standout articles. (If GNNs aren’t your thing, scroll down for the rest of our weekly highlights.)
CODING & PROGRAMMING
helpnetsecurity.com

Your supply chain: How and why network security and infrastructure matter

With digital transformation, the rapid adoption of cloud computing and the IoT, and the global scale of today’s supply chains, cybercriminals have more entry points to networks and access to data than ever before. In the past year alone, cyberattacks on the supply chain have negatively impacted industries across the globe almost four times more than last year, with no slowing in sight.
TECHNOLOGY
chicagobooth.edu

Why Networking Matters More Than Ever

Chicago Booth’s Ronald S. Burt was in London one morning in 2016 reading the Times when he was struck by an image in the newspaper. It was a map that showed where the recent Brexit vote, for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, had been strongest. People in poorer regions had tended to vote “Leave,” while those in richer London, Manchester, and Edinburgh wanted to stay.
INTERNET
editorials24.com

The Nervos Network’s Ben Morris Talks About Godwoken, the EVM Compatible Layer 2 Solution – Interview Editorials 24

The Nervos Network is an open Blockchain platform for innovators to build applications that are decentralized, autonomous and universally accessible. They want to create an all-encompassing architecture that allows dApp developers to build once and reach all of these users, everywhere using layer 1 + Layer 2 solutions. Ben Morris...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Management#Size Matters#Cloud Management#Intel Corporation#Network And Edge Group#Intel Xeon
vanticatrading.com

Cardano: New Block Size, Network, and The Metaverse

This month, the number of active addresses on the Cardano network increased by more than 200 percent. On December 1, debuts the new block size. Hoskinson and the Metaverse. ADA's active address count hit a high of more than 485K. Several significant updates have boosted Cardano. Developers are now turning...
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Increasing Network Visibility: The Key to Security

Networks are becoming increasingly complex as organizations adopt a raft of new technologies and services, including edge computing, automation, connected devices, sensors and 5G. These complex networks undergird the essential services of organizations across sectors. These architectures support efficiency and performance, but they also expand the organization’s attack surface. Transparency...
COMPUTERS
comptia.org

Use a Troubleshooting Methodology for More Efficient IT Support

Troubleshooting is a critical skill for IT professionals. There’s no getting around it—a vast amount of our time is spent figuring out why something that should work, doesn’t. A great deal of our ability to diagnose and solve computer and network-related issues comes from experience. However, there is also a framework that guides us toward finding the answers we need.
SOFTWARE
SDTimes.com

How these companies help organizations test applications in DevOps environments

We asked these tool providers to share more information on how their solutions help organizations test applications in their DevOps environments. Their responses are below. Modern software development teams are rapidly delivering innovation to market through more frequent and shorter release cycles, but they struggle to fully test the customer experience due to increasing application complexity and an explosion of device/browser combinations.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Computers
telecoms.com

Telefónica industrial 5G services to go live in January

After being told for years how 5G promises to shake up the enterprise market, one operator is on the cusp of actually turning that dream into a reality. Telefónica revealed this week that its Spanish unit will begin offering a range of commercial industrial 5G services from 1 January, making it the first operator in the country to do so. These are not pilot projects or field tests; they are not memoranda of understanding or pledges to co-develop solutions that may or may not see the light of day. These are commercial services that will be available to end customers from the beginning of next year.
ECONOMY
Network World

Aryaka broadens enterprise targets with managed SD-WAN, SASE services

Aryaka Networks is looking to target more enterprises with a new managed secure access service edge (SASE) offering and an improved, lower cost SD-WAN offerings. Aryaka is known for offering WAN and SD-WAN services over its global Layer 2 network with more than 40 points of presence. The new services spring from that backbone to provide additional, flexible WAN services.
TECHNOLOGY
electronicproducts.com

Startup unveils FMCW LiDAR sensor for machine vision

Startup SiLC Technologies, Inc. (SiLC), founded in 2018, has reportedly launched the industry’s first commercially available integrated frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR sensor for machine-vision applications such as mobility, robotics, and security. The new Eyeonic vision sensor integrates all of the photonics functions needed for a coherent vision sensor in a small package.
ELECTRONICS
vmware.com

What to Consider When Choosing Infrastructure for Cloud Native Applications

IT Infrastructure is Increasingly Distributed and Complex. Infrastructure Administrators are dealing with unparalleled complexity. In recent years, organizations of all sizes and industry verticals have become more digital, putting pressure on IT to support new digital goods and services to customers, constituents, patients and more. IT infrastructure has moved outside of the core data center to more regional data centers or remote offices to adapt to the more distributed nature of work and use of IT. In addition, infrastructure choices continue to proliferate. Established, on-premises three-tier architecture faces increasing competition both within the data center from new technologies such as hyperconverged infrastructure and outside of the data center from public cloud vendors such as Amazon Web Services. Finally, the applications running on infrastructure are changing as well, moving from a monolithic design to distributed, microservices-based applications.
COMPUTERS
workboat.com

Insights from Workboat Show 2021 - Sea Machines Showcases the Power of Autonomous Control Systems

Sea Machines is a leading developer of autonomous vessel control systems and perception technology for workboats and ships. Their technology has been proven to increase productivity, predictability, and efficiency while reducing operational risk on the water. Details around what this actually means were shared during various demonstrations that took place at the Sea Machines booth during Workboat Show 2021.
ECONOMY
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Integrated Computer Solutions, Variscite to collaborate on hardware and software solution

Integrated Computer Solutions (ICS) and Variscite announced today that they are collaborating on new solutions in the embedded market. The collaboration aims to offer a complete hardware and software solution to customers in the market, with Variscite’s SoM (system on module) solutions and ICS’ best-in-class software services set to provide a complete system solution that offers customers accelerated development, decreased development cost and more reliable continuity of maintenance and support, according to a news release.
SOFTWARE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

IT Service Management Tools Market Size, Share,Demand,Outlook and Forecast 2028 | SAP, Ivanti Software, Matrix42 AG, IBM

Market.biz recently published a new study titled “Global IT Service Management Tools Market 2021” Size Report, Growth and Forecast 2022-2028, Breakdown Data by Company, Key Regions, Types and Applications. The research is compiled using primary and secondary research methods to accurately and accurately understand the IT Service Management Tools market. Analysts use top-down and bottom-up methods to evaluate market segments and correctly assess their impact on the IT Service Management Tools market.
SOFTWARE
linux.com

A 2021 Linux Foundation Update from the‭ ‬Executive Director

In 2021 the Linux Foundation (“LF”) emerged from the worst pandemic in a century and embraced new horizons. The collaborative activities in our project communities weathered the COVID-19 crisis exceptionally well, and many communities are now pushing forward with a renewed sense of purpose. Jim Zemlin. Our organization’s namesake project,...
COMPUTERS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Introducing ElectroNeek's Winter '21 Release Products and Business Support for Managed Service Providers

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- ElectroNeek, the leading robotic process automation (RPA) vendor for managed service providers (MSPs), announced today the launch of ElectroNeek's Winter '21 product release, introducing new capabilities and features to their core products, as well as a new MSP Toolbox product. Available today, ElectroNeek's...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Liqid raises $100M as demand for composable data center infrastructure grows

Composable data center infrastructure startup Liqid Inc. closed on a $100 million funding round today aimed at helping it fulfill its mission of bringing cloud-like speed, flexibility and efficiency to on-premises data centers. Lightrock and affiliates of DH Capital co-led the Series C round, which also saw participation from current...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Keysight, CTC Advanced Collaborate to Certify the First Wi-Fi 6E Device

Keysight Technologies and CTC advanced GmbH, a testing and certification laboratory, have collaborated to certify the first Wi-Fi 6E device. The device, a broadband home gateway, was tested against the most recent version of the European Telecommunications Standard Institute (ETSI) standard EN 303 687, introduced to regulate usage of the new Wi-Fi frequencies (from 5.9 to 6.45 GHz), a mandatory procedure to gain market access.
ELECTRONICS
Forbes

Forbes

289K+
Followers
89K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy