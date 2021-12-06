Network Footprint Size Matters, But It’s More About Proximity And Efficiency

IT Infrastructure is Increasingly Distributed and Complex. Infrastructure Administrators are dealing with unparalleled complexity. In recent years, organizations of all sizes and industry verticals have become more digital, putting pressure on IT to support new digital goods and services to customers, constituents, patients and more. IT infrastructure has moved outside of the core data center to more regional data centers or remote offices to adapt to the more distributed nature of work and use of IT. In addition, infrastructure choices continue to proliferate. Established, on-premises three-tier architecture faces increasing competition both within the data center from new technologies such as hyperconverged infrastructure and outside of the data center from public cloud vendors such as Amazon Web Services. Finally, the applications running on infrastructure are changing as well, moving from a monolithic design to distributed, microservices-based applications.

