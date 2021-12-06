Roadwork on Milton E. Proby

It’s been a quite a year since I was elected to serve the community of Kingston Springs. I am grateful to and honored by everyone I’ve met during these past 12 months. You have trusted me to listen to your ideas, research your concerns, find answers to your questions, partner with you, and advocate on your behalf as your representative. If I’ve assisted you, I am pleased to have done so. If I have disappointed you in any way, I will endeavor to increase my efforts. The following are some recent items of information:

KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO