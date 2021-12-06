Roadwork on Milton E. Proby

RESOURCES: School Closings | Live Radar | Weather App
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A major snowstorm is set to move into the Twin Cities, bringing upwards of eight inches of accumulation to the metro. Plows will start clearing the city streets, but how do airports make sure their runways are clear?
The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport released a video which explains the process on Friday.
In all, over 150 pieces of snow and ice removal equipment make up a fleet to ensure that flights leave on time, all coordinated by about 100 people from departments around the airport.
Depending on the time of day, the runway will close for roughly 15...
