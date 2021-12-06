ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roadwork on Milton E. Proby

csfd.coloradosprings.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Airport will be doing roadwork on Milton E. Proby...

csfd.coloradosprings.gov

camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Partial Road Closure in Camden on Thursday

(Camden, NJ) –American Water Contractors, will be replacing a broken manhole frame on Broadway in Camden on Thursday. There will be a partial road closure westbound on Broadway between Royden Street and Line Street for the duration of the work period. “This work is necessary so we can provide the...
CAMDEN, NJ
mymotherlode.com

Roadwork To Slow Traffic On Two Tuolumne County Highways

Sonora, CA – Caltrans repairs will reduce traffic to one lane along two stretches of two highways in Tuolumne County next week. Beginning on Monday (Dec. 13), Highway 108 will be down to one lane in both directions from the Hess Avenue Under-Crossing to Peaceful Oak Road for bridge construction. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and run through Friday (Dec. 17).
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mylittlefalls.com

Roadwork Report for the Week Beginning November 29, 2021

The NYS Department of Transportation announced, today, the following Mohawk Valley roadwork projects beginning November 29th:. Village of Mohawk: (D#264381) Route 28 between Route 168 and Route 5S. Motorists will encounter lane closures or shifts in both directions with flaggers in place due to curb and sidewalk replacement, miscellaneous drainage structure repairs.
MOHAWK, NY
Berks Weekly

PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 11/29/21

PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.​. ​PA 12 between PA 183 and Spring Valley Road for general roadwork being done by a PennDOT Contractor....
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Roadwork may cause delays on US 50 near Kingsbury, Kahle

STATELINE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be performing routine maintenance on electronic highway signs on Wednesday, Dec. 1, that will lead to lane closures. The maintenance will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 50 near Kahle Drive and Kingsbury Grade. Motorists should...
STATELINE, NV
theberkshireedge.com

MassPike roadwork scheduled for next week in Lee, Otis, Becket

LEE, OTIS, BECKET — Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) crews will conduct steel repairs and guardrail repairs along I-90, eastbound and westbound in Lee, Otis, and Becket, the week of December 6. The roadwork will require intermittent daytime and overnight lane closures in various locations, as listed below. Daytime closures.
LEE, MA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
uptownmessenger.com

Leake Avenue between Prytania and Broadway barricaded for a month as roadwork continues

Leake Avenue between Prytania and Broadway streets will be closed to through traffic for approximately four weeks to complete water and sewer line improvements. The city’s Department of Public Works contractor, Hard Rock Construction, closed the street beginning Tuesday (Nov. 30). Eastbound Leake Avenue traffic is being diverted to Prytania...
TRAFFIC
kauainownews.com

Roadwork to Close Intersection in Anahola

An intersection in Anahola will be closed for paving work starting next week. According to the Department of Public Works, Ioane Road near Kūhiʻō Highway will be closed on Monday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. A temporary traffic detour route to access Ioane Road will...
ANAHOLA, HI
cheathamcountyexchange.com

Roadwork and park’s landscaping highlight Kingston Springs' year

It’s been a quite a year since I was elected to serve the community of Kingston Springs. I am grateful to and honored by everyone I’ve met during these past 12 months. You have trusted me to listen to your ideas, research your concerns, find answers to your questions, partner with you, and advocate on your behalf as your representative. If I’ve assisted you, I am pleased to have done so. If I have disappointed you in any way, I will endeavor to increase my efforts. The following are some recent items of information:
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
ktbb.com

TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

TYLER – TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. Longview maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2204. The work will be between Bus. US 259 and the US 259 Bypass east and westbound. Expect left lane closures with flaggers present. Tyler maintenance will have a crew performing base failure repairs on FM 848 near the intersection at Spur 248. A second crew will be on FM 2813 performing bridge work. Click here for the complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
TYLER, TX
CBS New York

Port Chester Businesses Remain Without Power 3 Months After Ida As Con Edison Awaits Approval To Make Repairs

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Three months after the remnants of Hurricane Ida, dozens of Westchester County businesses remain without power. A bureaucratic battle is keeping many in Port Chester from getting back to work, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported Thursday. Chris Kapnisis couldn’t help but remember what happened three month ago as he walked Moore through Telly’s Taverna. “A lot of people coming here just for the fresh seafood, for the Greek delicacies and stuff,” said Kapnisis, who works at the restaurant. Telly’s was ravaged by Ida and is one of dozens of businesses on North Main Street still without power. Two doors down, black...
PORT CHESTER, NY
CBS New York

Temporary Electricity Finally Installed At Port Chester Restaurant 3 Months After Ida Damage

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Help finally arrived in Port Chester on Friday after CBS2’s story about businesses that were still without power three months after flooding from Ida. Crews from Con Edison were outside Telly’s Taverna restaurant working on temporary electricity. Businesses along North Main Street were caught in the red tape between Con Ed and the Department of Transportation over cutting up the street to make repairs. Telly’s owner told CBS2 that Con Ed agreed to arrange temporary power until the conflict is resolved.
PORT CHESTER, NY
CBS Minnesota

How Does Snow Get Cleared From The Runway At MSP Airport?

RESOURCES: School Closings | Live Radar | Weather App MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A major snowstorm is set to move into the Twin Cities, bringing upwards of eight inches of accumulation to the metro. Plows will start clearing the city streets, but how do airports make sure their runways are clear? The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport released a video which explains the process on Friday. In all, over 150 pieces of snow and ice removal equipment make up a fleet to ensure that flights leave on time, all coordinated by about 100 people from departments around the airport. Depending on the time of day, the runway will close for roughly 15...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

