AEW Rampage Viewership For 12/3/21

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 499,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.18 rating total in...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Star Says Top Dolla Will “Never” Sign With The Promotion

Top Dolla was among the rest of Hit Row to be released by WWE last month. Vince McMahon saw Top Dolla as the star of Hit Row due to his size. However, when the decision to cut him was made then the other faction members didn’t stand a chance of staying. He reportedly had backstage heat.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Three Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage (12/3/2021)

The lineup for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage is set. On Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, three big matches were officially announced for this week’s Rampage. Confirmed for the show is a pair of championship matches, with Sammy Guevara defending...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ratings Breakdown For AEW Rampage

Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 431,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.18 rating total in the 18-49 demographic. ShowBuzz Daily reported the news. Last week the show did 556,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #17 on cable for the night. This is the lowest total viewership and second-lowest key demo rating the show has done to date.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

AEW Rampage ratings update including an all-time low in a key demo, but an increase over last week’s series low viewership

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AEW Rampage averaged 499,000 viewers last Friday night (12/3) on TNT with a pre-recorded episode headlined by FTR vs. Penta & Pac along with a Sammy Guevara TNT Title defense against Tony Nese. Viewership was up from the 431,000 viewership the prior week, but only the second time viewership didn’t average 500,000 or higher. The 18-49 demo rating was 0.18, which ranked no. 16 for the night among all cable shows. In the male demo, it drew 0.22, which is a low-point for the show. It drew a 0.09 18-34 male demo, only the second time the show dripped below 0.15 in that demo, and well below the 0.18 average the prior weight weeks.
TV & VIDEOS
ewrestlingnews.com

Miro’s Latest AEW Vignettte, Highlights From AEW Rampage From 12/3/2021 (Videos)

– AEW has released the latest vignette featuring former TNT Champion Miro. On their official Twitter feed on Saturday, “The Redeemer” was featured in a new video promo where he spoke about being on a mission to repair his image. The AEW star noted that he wants to go back to being the guy who embraces his own weaknesses instead of camoflouging them, as well as returning to form as the veteran who strikes fear into the hearts of his opposition. Check out the new Miro vignette via the tweet embedded below.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Latest Update On WWE Documentaries

There has been some movement regarding WWE producing documentaries again as PWinsider.com reports the company is looking to hire producers and others to work in that division of the company again. This is a change from the work being stopped over the summer despite projects already being done or in...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Complete Ratings Breakdown For AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite saw a slight rating increase this week, as the show drew in 872,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show also had a 0.17 in the 18-34 demographic. It was #5 for the night and #4 in its time slot behind an NBA game (1,257,000 viewers, 0.45), Challenge (665,000 viewers, 0.37) and Real Housewives of Orange County (1,024,000 viewers; 0.34). Dynamite was up 1.3% in viewers, up 4.9% in 18-49 and down 4.8% in 18-34. It was down 9.1% in men 18-34, up 2% in women 18-34, up 4.9% in men 35-49 and up 6.6% in women 35-49. The audience was 69.2% men in 18-49. It was #9 in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49 (behind two NBA games), #7 in 18-34, #6 in 12-34 and #8 in men 12-34.
TV & VIDEOS
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Draws “Roughly Double” RAW’s Attendance At UBS Arena

PWInsider has released a report on some of the details surrounding the attendance for the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The show aired from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. This marked AEW’s debut show in Long Island. Per the report, the event drew just short of...
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:. * AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros retained over AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR. This was the opener.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Hook Officially Signs With AEW, Picks Up Win On Rampage

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Taz’s son Hook picked up his first win in All Elite Wrestling. As seen on the show, Hook defeated Fuego Del Sol in a very good match, which ended with Hook choking Del Sol out with the Tazmission. Following the match,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Interesting Update On WWE’s Current Structure Regarding Bonuses

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has offered a variety of details on how wrestlers in WWE are paid. The report notes that bonuses are largely a thing of the past in WWE, with wrestlers now being paid the guaranteed yearly amount on their contracts and that’s it. This means wrestlers could theoretically work 1 show or 100 shows and still be paid the same amount. It has also seen the removal of bonuses such as increased pay for WrestleMania, or a reward if a wrestler sells a high amount of merchandise.
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Dark Tapings From 12/3

Another round of AEW Dark matches were taped on Friday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The double session included almost 50 matches. There’s no exact air date for these AEW Dark matches as of this writing, but they will air over the next several weeks. The weekly AEW Dark show airs each Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The First 7 Matches Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling took to Twitter on Saturday, announcing the first seven matches for Monday night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out the updated AEW Dark: Elevation lineup below:. * Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz. * Tony Nese vs. Alex Reynolds from Dark Order. * Mike...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jon Moxley Turns 36, The Latest ‘ROH Week By Week’, Bray Wyatt Note

WrestleCon took to Twitter today, announcing that “SuperFans” can get early access to buy Bray Wyatt autographs and pro photos for $90 each. The price to become a SuperFan is $100:. AEW Superstar Jon Moxley turned 36 years old today. AEW took to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday,...
WWE
Fightful

AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 12/10/21 Full Show Review | Fightful Wrestling

Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Kate Hensler (@KateOnDeckIC) review the December 10, 2021 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. ​To get your question or statement read on air, please donate HUMPERCHATS at https://www.Humperchats.com, our streamlabs link! You can still donate on Youtube, but we encourage Streamlabs!. - HOOK debuts.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

New Segment Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW – Details

WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley will return on Monday’s RAW to explain his actions from last week. For those who may have missed it, Lashley attacked Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens following Big E’s cage match with Owens. Also set for Monday’s RAW is The...
WWE

