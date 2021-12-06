AEW Rampage Viewership For 12/3/21

AEW Dynamite saw a slight rating increase this week, as the show drew in 872,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show also had a 0.17 in the 18-34 demographic. It was #5 for the night and #4 in its time slot behind an NBA game (1,257,000 viewers, 0.45), Challenge (665,000 viewers, 0.37) and Real Housewives of Orange County (1,024,000 viewers; 0.34). Dynamite was up 1.3% in viewers, up 4.9% in 18-49 and down 4.8% in 18-34. It was down 9.1% in men 18-34, up 2% in women 18-34, up 4.9% in men 35-49 and up 6.6% in women 35-49. The audience was 69.2% men in 18-49. It was #9 in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49 (behind two NBA games), #7 in 18-34, #6 in 12-34 and #8 in men 12-34.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO