Coach Chad Tipps took his Lady Falcons to Clements, Alabama, over the Thanksgiving break where the Falcons played three games in three days in the round robin tournament. Lincoln County met the Lexington Golden Bears in the first game. Behind Annalise Malone’s 19 points, Lincoln County cruised past the Bears, 60-40. Abby Bryan and Anna Kate Cooper also chipped in nine points each in the win.

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO