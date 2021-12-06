Here are all new games coming to PlayStation Now in December 2021

The latest Playstation Plus free games come with a surprise Sony has oddly enough not promoted. December's free PS Plus games have yet to be officially revealed, but that should change later this week. In the meantime, don't forget to download November's free PS4 and PS5 games. And don't forget to download the aforementioned freebie that they come with involving Rocket League, a former PlayStation Plus game that has since gone free-to-play. Like any other free-to-play game, Rocket League makes its money selling cosmetic items, some of which is being given to PlayStation Plus subscribers exclusively and for free. More specifically, alongside the launch of Season 5 of the game, the latest Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack is now available to download for free for all PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO