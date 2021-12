Jose Aldo has been widely regarded by many MMA fans as ‘The greatest Featherweight of all time’, especially in his prime where he went on a 10-year undefeated run. Reigned as the most dominant Featherweight champion in MMA for 1848 days before losing the title in 13 seconds to Conor McGregor. But his legacy still stands as Aldo had one of the most dominant runs in UFC and MMA history. Fans are showing even more respect to the Brazilian monster after a video of him embarrassing Brazil’s own Neymar Jr surfaced online.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO