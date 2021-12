Honey & Badger has rightfully found himself as a tracklist staple throughout the latter half of the year, and he’s back once more to ensure that’s not going to change anytime soon. Just like most of his deliveries, “Fuse” alongside Hooders—who also had a seat at Malaa’s Illegal Mixtape Vol. 3 table—was another evasive ID that has perpetually made the set rounds this fall, appearing not once but twice at EDC Las Vegas at the hands of both Habstrakt and Wax Motif. A handful of months after its initial unveiling and “Fuse” has now come out of its live-only shelter for a fitting arrival through the latter’s Divided Souls imprint.

