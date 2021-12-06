ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Best duck call

WGN TV
WGN TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every duck hunter knows the excitement of seeing a flock overhead and finding the right method to bring them into landing near you. Duck calls are an important tool for every duck hunter to help encourage the flock closer to their...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Best Cats Vs. Pickles toys

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cats Vs. Pickles burst onto the toy scene last year, winning the hearts of kids and adults alike. As their saying goes, “Cats are scared of pickles, but pickles just want love!” This funny idea is based on viral videos from social media that feature cats and their scared reactions to pickles. Cats Vs. Pickles has a YouTube channel that features animated and live action content. You can also play a free app game based on the concept. Whether you are Team Cat or Team Pickle, you can find the perfect toy. You’ll know they’re authentic by the heart icon made of a pickle and a cat on the back. If you are looking for a collection of cats and pickles that is colorful and huggable, then the Cats Vs. Pickles Collectible Bean 12-Pack is the one for you.
PET SERVICES
WGN TV

Best tactical dog harness

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best tactical dog harnesses can give you more control over your pet and distribute force across your dog’s chest when they pull on the leash so they’re not prone to injury or pain. There are multiple different factors you need to think about when selecting a tactical dog harness, including the activity level, strength, shape and size of your dog. The Kurgo Tru-Fit Smart Dog Harness is a high-quality pick that.
PETS
trueachievements.com

Best price for theHunter: Call of the Wild™ - Medved-Taiga - Windows 10 on Win

Purchasing through these links may earn us a small commission. For more information, check out our affiliate policy. theHunter: Call of the Wild Silver Bundle offers the most immersive hunting experience ever created. Step into a beautiful open world teeming with life, and explore every inch of this 100-square mile (256 square kilometer) world in 4 unique reserves.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Robertson
Person
Jase Robertson
WGN TV

Best ladybug toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ladybugs are some of the sweetest little creatures you can find. Lucky and lovable, these red and black cuties make the perfect theme for a toy. From soft plush stuffed animals to educational learning toys, you can find one that suits your needs. There are ladybug toys for babies, toddlers, preschoolers and older children. If you’re looking for a ladybug toy that is fun and educational, the Kenley Counting Ladybugs Toy is the one for you.
SHOPPING
WGN TV

Best sit and spin toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Since they were first released in the 1970s, sit and spin toys have become a highly popular household toy. They appeal to a child’s active and energetic nature, providing endless fun across a wide range of ages. Any child will certainly enjoy the fun offered by a sit and spin toy, but there are several different types available. Those with classic designs like the Playskool Sit ‘n Spin are timeless and an excellent choice.
WGN TV

Best exercise ball chairs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Exercise ball chairs give you the advantages and exercise of balance balls with more stability and durability. If you’re looking for a comfortable exercise ball chair, the GAIAM Balance Ball Chair is a top choice. What to know before...
FITNESS
WGN TV

Best ‘Bubble Guppies’ toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The “Bubble Guppies” first swam into our hearts in 2011, when they became a staple of the Nick Jr. lineup. Since then, these CGI cuties have helped teach kids about all sorts of topics and life lessons. You can invite these little merpeople into your home in the form of “Bubble Guppies” toys. From playsets to toy cars, plush dolls and bath toys, “Bubble Guppies” toys have many options. If you’re looking for a toy that is adorable and fun to play with, the Bubble Guppies Swim-sational School Bus is the top choice.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck Call#Duck Hunting#Design#Weather#Bestreviews
WGN TV

Best blue rug

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Blue is the color of the ocean and sky, its deep hues bestowing a feeling of tranquility in interior design. The comfort of a plush blue rug underfoot can embellish rustic and contemporary spaces, and it is a wise choice for any aspiring home decorator.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WGN TV

Best green rug

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The color green represents nature and encourages growth and harmony. According to interior design psychology, a green rug can project peace and balance in your home. Latitude Run Filamena Light Green Area Rug is a carpet mottled with sage and olive green shades. The soft fabric is beautiful with a subtle design that can fit any room theme, from contemporary to rustic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WGN TV

Best marble pastry board

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have ever wondered how professional pastry chefs magically turn out layers and layers of flaky, crispy pastry, look no further than the counter in front of them. Professionals know that the key to flaky pastry is controlling the temperature of the dough, and few things do that better than a marble pastry board.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
thevailvoice.com

Daffy Duck

Agreed, this seems like an awfully daffy title for an astronomy article. But there is method to the madness, and there is a story. During the late summer of 2019 there was a star party in southeast Arizona that featured a dark sky and five perfect back-to-back nights As I spent hour after hour hunting for comets, I came across the sprawling North America Nebula in the northern sky constellation of Cygnus the swan. But this time something different appeared. It was a strange structure, the outline of a dark nebula bordered by a slightly brighter cloud. The whole feature was rather subtle, so that sometimes it was there, and then it faded so that sometimes it wasn’t. I spent some time trying to determine a name for it.
ASTRONOMY
WGN TV

Best patchwork quilt

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Patchwork quilts are a great way to add character and a sense of nostalgia to your bedroom or guestroom. And while the patchwork quilts of yesteryear were simply a way to make use of fabric scraps, today the popular style is echoed in a number of functional modern blankets. Depending on your color and design preferences, different patchwork quilts may work better for your space, though there are some features that set quality quilts apart from mediocre ones.
LIFESTYLE
popville.com

“Duck Duck Goose Opens in Dupont Tonight”

Ed. Note: This is the old Vintage 78 (and formerly Scion) space. “Chef Ashish Alfred, known and celebrated for his Duck Duck Goose restaurants in Bethesda and Baltimore, announces the opening of Duck Duck Goose DC at 2100 P Street, NW in Dupont Circle on Wednesday, December 8. The newest...
RESTAURANTS
sent-trib.com

Dinner is duck, duck, yum

ROSSFORD — Police Chief Todd Kitzler is an avid outdoorsman and duck hunter, but his real passion is cooking the game. His dinner “Two if by Sea” is more than just a clever reference to the wild duck breast, which was the main course. This is also a buddy story, for the friends he cooks for and his dog Duke.
ROSSFORD, OH
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy