Man arrested in connection to shooting after car stolen in Trinity

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Saturday after a person was shot and a car was stolen last month, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 9 a.m., on Nov. 25 someone called 911 and said that a person had come to a Dollar General asking for help and that he had been shot and had his vehicle stolen.

According to the victim, the suspect was driving an older, green Jeep Cherokee with at least two people in it.

The suspect was later identified as 42-year-old Derek William Stockwell.

During the investigation, witnesses reported seeing the victim driving at a high rate of speed southbound on Hwy 62 apparently being chased by the suspect vehicle before the incident was reported, deputies say.

After further investigation, deputies learned the victim had been shot through the rear window of the vehicle and that the incident most likely happened at or near Trindale Foods.

Patrolling deputies found the victim’s vehicle abandoned on Sabine Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Randolph County EMS.

On Nov. 25, 2021, charges were sought in this incident, and the magistrate found probable cause to issue a warrant for arrest for Stockwell for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

On Saturday, Guilford County deputies saw Stockwell in their jurisdiction, and he was arrested on the charges listed above.

He was taken to the Guilford County Detention Center where the magistrate issued a $75,000 secured bond and set a first appearance for Dec. 15, 2021, in Randolph County District Court.

The investigation is ongoing. More charges may be forthcoming.

