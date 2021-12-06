ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Cuomo steps away from SiriusXM show after CNN firing, harassment claim

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said he’s dropping his SiriusXM radio show, a decision that followed a sexual harassment allegation.

“While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult,” Cuomo said in a Twitter post Monday. He said he’s stepping back to “focus on what comes next.”

Cuomo was criticized for breaching journalism ethics by trying to help his older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with his own harassment allegations. CNN had suspended the younger Cuomo after learning that his actions were more extensive than previously thought, then fired him Saturday.

Chris Cuomo has said he was simply trying to help his brother.

The harassment claim became known shortly after CNN cut ties with him. The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, took her allegations to CNN on Wednesday through her lawyer, Debra Katz.

Katz did not give any specifics about the alleged behavior which, if it happened, may have occurred before Cuomo joined CNN in 2013. Prior to that, he worked at ABC News, which didn’t immediately respond Monday to questions about Cuomo’s tenure there.

Chris Cuomo, through a spokesman, has said the harassment claims were untrue. “If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr. Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination,” the spokesman said.

Katz also tied Cuomo’s firing to the accusations, saying in a statement that “CNN acted promptly on my client’s complaint and fired Mr. Cuomo.”

In his post Monday, Cuomo said the way his time at CNN ended was “hard.” He was grateful for the support he’s received from SiriusXM, Cuomo said, thanking his ”loyal listeners” and adding that he looks forward to “being back in touch with you all in the future.”

