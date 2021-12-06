ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chris Cuomo was accused of harassment days before CNN firing

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A new allegation of sexual harassment against Chris Cuomo...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

CNN Grapples With Chris Cuomo Chaos

“I like being uncomfortable,” Chris Cuomo told Variety in 2018. “I like making other people uncomfortable.” Looks like he succeeded. CNN fired Cuomo, its most-watched anchor, over the weekend for exactly that reason. Though Cuomo had become emblematic of a new era at CNN, one filled with journalists who practiced holding newsmakers to account rather than just delivering the news, Jeff Zucker, WarnerMedia’s chairman of news and sports, and other executives no longer felt assured about their relationship with the anchor, according to people familiar with the matter. The rupture was a long time coming. CNN stood by Cuomo through altercations captured...
TV & VIDEOS
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

CNN’s Don Lemon mum on disgraced ‘brother’ Chris Cuomo

CNN host Don Lemon returned to the air this week without any mention of his disgraced “brother” Chris Cuomo getting booted from their troubled network. Lemon’s fawning prime-time handovers to Cuomo on air had become so notable that they even spawned a podcast, “The Handoff,” which the pair hosted to prove their “love … is real.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
New York Post

Chris Cuomo prepping to sue CNN for more than $18M over contract: sources

Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo is set to sue the network if it balks at paying him at least $18 million to cover what’s left on his contract, sources told The Post on Monday. Cuomo, 51, has hired lawyers and is preparing to file the lawsuit over the remainder of the four-year contract he signed last year — after a bitter back-and-forth about what the network knew of his secret efforts to aid his embattled brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said sources familiar with the matter.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Cuomo’s Upcoming Book Pulled by HarperCollins

Publisher HarperCollins is pulling a planned book by former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. The book, which was originally titled Deep Denial, had been slated for release in fall of 2022 through the William Morrow imprint Custom House. “Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book,” a William Morrow spokesperson said. According to a description from the publisher, Cuomo’s book was set to be “a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality.” Cuomo was terminated by CNN on Saturday, with the channel citing both his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as well as an allegation of harassment at a previous job. On Monday, Cuomo also said he would leave his daily SiriusXM radio program. As it happens, HarperCollins, which would have been the publisher of Cuomo’s book through its Morrow label, is owned by News Corp., a company controlled by the Murdoch family, which also own Fox News Channel. Fox News even has its own book label, Fox News Books, through HarperCollins.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Chris Cuomo Stops Weekday SiriusXM Program

Chris Cuomo, terminated from a prominent CNN anchor job over the weekend, is giving up another perch. Cuomo is also leaving SiriusXM, where he hosted a regular weekday radio program, “Let’s Get After It” — a title borrowed from a catchphrase he employed as part of his primetime program on CNN. “The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next,” Cuomo said via a Twitter post...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Debra Katz
Fox News

'The Five:' The Cuomos were a good Trump 'foil' for CNN, brothers 'likely to fight' so saga will continue

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his television anchor brother Christopher Cuomo were outspoken critics of former President Trump, which likely helped their media stature – and the fact that the brothers aren't afraid to get confrontational likely means the younger Cuomo's firing won't be the end of their story, the panel on "The Five" said Monday.
POTUS
The Independent

Publisher scraps plans to release book by Chris Cuomo

A planned book by Chris Cuomo has been canceled as fallout continues for the former CNN host who had privately helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo respond to sexual harassment allegations.A spokesperson for Custom House, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it would not be releasing Cuomo’s “Deep Denial.” The book had been scheduled for fall 2022 and was billed as “a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AdWeek

Anderson Cooper Addresses Chris Cuomo’s Suspension On-Air

At the end of his 8 p.m. hour, Anderson Cooper delivered the news about Chris Cuomo‘s suspension from CNN on Tuesday. “Some news now about this network,” said Cooper. “It involves Chris Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Primetime. New documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Ap
Primetimer

Guest Host Jane Coaston Presses Joy Behar on Chris Cuomo: 'This is a Massive Ethical Breach'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. After a quiet start, The View guest co-host Jane Coaston made her mark Tuesday morning when she pressed Joy Behar about her support for Chris Cuomo, whose private texts reveal he attempted to run interference for his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid his sexual misconduct scandal. When Behar insisted that she's "not going to be judge and jury" in the case of Chris Cuomo, Coaston reminded her that the CNN personality would be calling accountability if this were happening to anyone else. "He's in a lot of trouble," said the guest co-host. "If he were reporting on this about someone else, he'd be saying that that person should be fired."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

CNN put in another awkward position as Don Lemon is dragged into Jussie Smollett trial

Following reports that Chris Cuomo helped his brother with his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, another one of CNN's prime-time anchors faces controversy. Actor Jussie Smollett revealed during his testimony Monday that CNN anchor Don Lemon texted him during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Mess: Behind Jeff Zucker’s Difficult Decisions

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s abrupt termination has thrown a wrench into the cable news channel’s 2022 plans. The channel was originally hoping to leverage Cuomo, who hosted its most-watched nightly program (Cuomo Prime Time) to help it launch CNN+, its forthcoming streaming service. CNN had already found some digital success with Cuomo through a podcast he hosted with Don Lemon called The Handoff, which Apple said last month was the 5th most popular subscription podcast on its platform. The CNN+ launch in turn would lead into parent company WarnerMedia’s merger with Discovery, which staff were hoping would result in renewed investment in...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy