ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

5 eye-catching FA Cup third round ties

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063c0S_0dFeATau00

Manchester United were drawn against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round.

There will be three all- Premier League ties played between January 7 and 10.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five eye-catching contests.

Aston Villa v Manchester United

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXBW9_0dFeATau00

Gerrard will return to Old Trafford for the first time since his playing days (Jonathan Brady/PA)It will be a first match against his former rivals for former Liverpool player and current Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard The all-Premier League tie will also be the first meeting in the cup since 2008, when goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney gave United a 2-0 victory. It will be Gerrard’s first match as a manager in the competition.

Chelsea v Chesterfield

One of only five non-league clubs left in the FA Cup, Chesterfield, will travel to Stamford Bridge to play last-season’s runners up in the third round. Chelsea have not played the Spireites since a 3-0 defeat in 1950, and the meeting is sure to be a lucrative meeting for the National League leaders.

West Ham v Leeds

David Moyes’ high-flying West Ham drew Leeds in what will be the first of two back to back matches between the clubs. The West Yorkshire club will already travel south a week later on January 16, but will now also have to make the same journey a week before.

Liverpool v Shrewsbury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Ts2C_0dFeATau00

In last year’s competition Shrewsbury fought back from two goals behind to earn a fourth-round replay at Anfield. Josh Cummings struck twice in the space of 10 minutes to earn a memorable draw. In Liverpool, the Reds’ youngest-ever starting line-up beat Shrewsbury 1-0 in a game which took place during the inaugural Premier League winter break.

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Millwall have not played their south London rivals since the 2012-13 season, when both matches ended in draws. While on the pitch it may not seem like the biggest tie, it will certainly be one for the fans, who will be meeting in the FA Cup for the first time since 1985.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

FA Cup third round draw LIVE: Full fixtures as Man United host Aston Villa and Liverpool host Shrewsbury

Non-league Chesterfield have been handed a dream FA Cup third round draw away to European champions Chelsea, with Swindon vs Manchester City, Liverpool vs Shrewsbury and Manchester United vs Aston Villa the other headline ties. National League leaders Chesterfield will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Thomas Tuchel’s side, who are third in the Premier League and were beaten by Leicester City in last season’s final.Swindon Town of League Two will host Premier League leaders Manchester City, while former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard will take his Aston Villa team to Old Trafford to face old rivals United. Shrewsbury received a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
David Moyes
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Wayne Rooney
SB Nation

Liverpool vs Aston Villa How to Watch and Liveblog

Television: no listing (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV. Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO. LIVERPOOL. ASTON VILLA.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#European Cup#Old Trafford#United#Spireites#National League#Leeds United Lrb#Lufc#Liverpool V Shrewsbury#Anfield#Reds
tothelaneandback.com

Details revealed for FA Cup third round draw as Tottenham look to end trophy drought

FA Cup third round draw details revealed as Tottenham Hotspur look to quench their trophy drought. According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur will know their opponents for the Emirates FA Cup third round soon as the details for the draw are available. The draw will take place on Monday, December 6, when Antonio Conte will realise the team he has to face.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Johnnie Jackson salutes Gateshead after Charlton reach FA Cup third round

Charlton caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson praised FA Cup opponents Gateshead after his side were given a severe test by the National League North club before winning 2-0. The Addicks made their way into Monday’s third-round draw thanks to two goals from captain Jayden Stockley – but their hosts had a whole host of chances to cause an upset during a lively performance.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Gateshead 0-2 Charlton Athletic: Stockley double sends Addicks to FA Cup third round

Charlton Athletic have eased past Gateshead in the second round of the FA Cup with the Addicks emerging 2-0 winners at the Gateshead International Stadium. Jayden Stockley scored either side of halftime as Charlton came out of Tyneside with a victory over the seventh-division minnows to advance to the third round for the second time in three years.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
punditarena.com

FA Cup third round draw: TV details as Premier League giants enter competition

The FA Cup third round draw is just around the corner, with the Premier League big boys set to learn where their journey begins in the 2021/22 edition of the competition. While the second round is being played across this weekend, the third round is where the clubs in the Premier League and EFL Championship enter the fray.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Buxton 0-1 Morecambe: League One side progress to FA Cup third round

League One Morecambe overcame difficult conditions to beat a spirited Buxton 1-0 in the second round of the FA Cup. The seventh-tier side hit the post and had Morecambe on the back foot for most of the opening half hour before Cole Stockton calmly put the Shrimps ahead after a defensive mistake.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Kidderminster upset Halifax to book place in FA Cup third-round draw

Sixth-tier Kidderminster delivered an FA Cup shock by dumping out Vanarama National League highfliers Halifax with a 2-0 victory at Aggborough. Amari Morgan-Smith and Ashley Hemmings were on target for Kiddy to secure them a spot in the third-round draw. And they will be desperate to book a money-spinning tie...
SOCCER
newschain

Callum Lang double sends Wigan into FA Cup third round

Callum Lang’s double earned Wigan a 2-1 win at Colchester and a place in the third round of the FA Cup. Colchester went close early on when Freddie Sears fired over after collecting Sylvester Jasper’s pass inside the area. But Lang gave Wigan a 24th-minute lead when he finished well...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw: Everything you need to know, including the date, time and favourites for the cup

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw has never been easier, with the draw broadcast across television and online. The greatest cup competition on Earth turns 150 years old for this edition and it still has the prestige of a fine wine. The holders are of course Leicester City, having defeated Chelsea for last year's trophy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

374K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy