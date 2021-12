Americans are feeling some relief. Americans are feeling some relief as the impact of a recent drop in oil prices trickles down to gasoline stations. The average retail price has dropped more than 2% nationwide since touching a 7-year-high a month ago and now goes for $3.34 a gallon, according to AAA data. The drop came in the wake of an even more dramatic slump in crude oil amid concern the omicron variant would trigger another round of demand-killing lockdowns.

TRAFFIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO