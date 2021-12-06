ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

Officer Hunter A. Edwards Memorial Circle unveiled during ceremony

By Emily Yinger
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hETQ8_0dFe9RpC00

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Three years ago, the Winchester Police Department lost a member of its department, Officer Hunter Edwards, who died while responding to a call. The police department is now honoring him with a memorial traffic circle.

Since Hunter Edwards’s passing, the Winchester Police Department says it has made it a mission to honor Edwards and the kind of officer he was.

Montgomery County pushing boosters, child vaccinations ahead of suspected surge

The department is doing just that with the “Officer Hunter A. Edwards Memorial Circle.”

“It’s subtle… It’s not big and grandiose yet it’s strong which is symbolic of what police officers need to be,” explained Anne Berry Wade, Edwards’s mother.

Family and loved ones of Officer Edwards helped unveil a plaque marking the newly dedicated memorial circle.

“The real symbolism for me happened when I drove around the traffic circle saw the signs and I realized it symbolizes a circle of friends… Hunter’s friends,” Berry Wade said.

The memorial took several months to construct. The location was chosen so that both the police department and the community could see the memorial. Right now the plaque on the stone memorial is temporary. In the coming weeks, it will be replaced with a permanent bronze plaque.

“There’s an artist that actually takes hunter’s picture and creates his likeness into the bust that will part of the permanent memorial so that takes some time to develop to tweak to make sure that we get it just right so it actually reflects what hunter looked like,” Chief John Piper of the Winchester Police Department said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A DC man is behind bars after being found illegally possessing a firearm in downtown Silver Spring. According to Montgomery County Police, Cedric Billy Coleman, 33, was arrested for illegally possessing a handgun. Police said they approached the suspect on Dec. 4 after seeing him in a vehicle on Georgia […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WDVM 25

Man wanted for armed robbery at Rockville store

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for an armed robbery at a store in Rockville. According to police, on Dec. 8, a suspect entered a CVS pharmacy on the 1400 block of Rockville Pike. The suspect approached an employee and signaled that he had […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

Manassas Park schools closed Friday as police investigate threat

MANASSAS PARK, Va. (WDVM) — School buildings in the city of Manassas Park, Va. are closed Friday as school officials and police investigate a school shooting threat made via text message Thursday night. WDVM 25 confirmed with Manassas Park Police there is no threat to the community, and officers have identified a suspect. Police say […]
MANASSAS PARK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winchester, VA
Sports
Winchester, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Winchester, VA
WDVM 25

Montgomery County Police and Santa Claus ride Harley through town to benefit The Children’s Inn at NIH

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — On a Harley Davidson, Santa and his elves from the Montgomery County Police Department rode from Germantown to Bethesda to benefit the Children’s Inn at the NIH. The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health is a residential “place like home” for families with children participating in research studies. All […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Trolley artifact exhibit has returned to C. Burr Artz Library

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Historical Society have once again prepared an exhibition of Frederick and Washington Country trolley photographs and memorabilia, currently hosted by the Maryland Room at C. Burr Artz Library in downtown Frederick. The Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company began operating in Frederick as the Frederick and Middletown […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Police investigate homicide in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) – Alexandria Police are investigating a homicide after a 23-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment in Alexandria. According to police, they were called to the unit block of South Van Dorn Street when they discovered the body on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the medical examiner ruled the cause of death a […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

Suspect wanted in connection to malicious wounding in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) – Prince William County police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for malicious wounding in Manassas. 60-year-old Allen Oliver Douglas is wanted for cutting a 37-year-old woman with a knife in a parking lot. Police said the incident happened on December 7 when Douglas and the woman began […]
MANASSAS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Piper
WDVM 25

Frederick man found guilty of raping 14-year-old girl

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A jury in Frederick, Maryland has found a Frederick man guilty of raping a 14-year-old in October of 2019. 28-year-old Willian Alexander Reyes-Reyes of Frederick has been found guilty of 2nd-degree rape, 3rd-degree sex offense, and 2nd-degree assault after attacking and raping a 14-year-old girl in October of 2019. Frederick Police […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

The Potomac Playmakers Celebrates Their 95th Anniversary

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As the Potomac Playmakers in Hagerstown, Md. celebrates their 95th anniversary, they are also celebrating the grand opening of their new theater. The Potomac Playmakers is an all-volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Hagerstown, Maryland. Its purpose is to produce and promote theatrical performances, in order to educate, entertain, and preserve […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

D.C. police searching for man after armed robbery

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a business at gunpoint. Police said that the man entered a business on the 2600 block of Bladensburg Road northeast at around 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 with a handgun drawn demanding money from an employee. The suspect […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Traffic Circle#Weather#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WDVM 25

Jefferson County Schools to hold new sensory Santa event

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Jefferson County Schools has a new holiday event set up specifically for kids with sensory sensitivity. The Sensory Santa event is being held at the school system’s central office. The event will make it easier for kids with sensory sensitivity to visit Santa. “So there was a need in our […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
WDVM 25

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control respond to allegations of animal cruelty

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control are speaking out after an activist group called “Alley Cat Allies” filed a writ of mandamus against the county organization for animal cruelty. Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control are taking the writ of mandamus personally. “It is an attack on […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WDVM 25

Williamsport History Museum moves into new, permanent home

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — While it may have a small population, the town of Williamsport in western Maryland is chock-full of history. Artifacts that were once housed in the basement milking parlor of the historic Springfield Barn have been relocated to a new space just next door, giving the history of the town its own […]
WILLIAMSPORT, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

Prince George’s County jury finds Terrence McNatt guilty of second-degree murder

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 35-year-old Terrence McNatt was found guilty of second-degree murder, home invasion, and conspiracy to commit home invasion for a shooting that occurred on Jan. 6, 2020, by the Prince George’s County jury on Wednesday. According to the Office of the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy, McNatt […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy