Bob Dole, a man of war, power, zingers and denied ambition

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole willed himself to walk again after paralyzing war wounds,...

www.recordargusnews.com

WTHR

LIVE: Honoring Bob Dole

Sen. Bob Dole, who served nearly 36 years in Congress, is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol. President Biden will offer remarks at the ceremony.
The Independent

Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole

Bob Dole was to be honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties saluted a “giant in our history." A friend of Dole's from the decades both men spent in the Senate Biden was also planning to speak at Friday's invitation-only cathedral ceremony, along with the late Kansas senator's family and close friends. Dole's casket was then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on...
foxkansas.com

Kansas Honor Flight remembers Senator Dole

As public events are planned to honor Bob Dole, one local veterans group says he was a major help to them over the years. The Kansas Honor Flight has made nearly 100 trips bringing veterans to Washington, D.C. and Senator Dole made it his mission to greet every veteran he could.
Bob Dole
Iowa Capital Dispatch

At U.S. Capitol ceremony, Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered for public service

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon. President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday at age […] The post At U.S. Capitol ceremony, Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered for public service appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
983thecoast.com

Upton Remembers Bob Dole

Congressman Fred Upton will pay his respects to the late Bob Dole when Dole’s body lays in state at the Capitol Thursday. Upton tells WSJM News he remembers Dole well as the two worked near each other and would sometimes share flights. Dole reminds Upton of a better time.
Axios

In photos: Bob Dole honored at U.S. Capitol

President Biden, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other lawmakers on Thursday honored Sen. Bob Dole, who laid in state at the U.S. Capitol after passing away Sunday at the age of 98. What they're saying: "He, too, was a giant of our history. That's not hyperbole," President Biden...
wwnytv.com

Late World War II hero Bob Dole’s gift to veterans

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A war-hardened hero from the heartland. The nation continues to look back on the life of the late Senator Bob Dole this week after he died Sunday at 98. His legacy will live on from Russell, KS to the nation’s capital. A plaque is surrounded by...
kfdi.com

Memorial events scheduled for former Kansas Senator Bob Dole

Memorial events have been announced to pay tribute to former U.S. Senator Bob Dole. A memorial service will be held on Friday in Washington, D.C., and then Dole’s casket will be flown to Kansas for a public memorial service on Saturday. A special program will be held at 10 a.m....
Washington Monthly

Bob Dole, RIP: Veteran, Organization Man, and the Search for “Regular Order”

Since former Senator Bob Dole died earlier this week, at 98, there’s been an outpouring of affection for the former majority leader, Republican presidential nominee and party chair, and wounded World War II veteran who was at the center of American politics for more than a generation. This wave of warm feeling might have washed over Washington had Dole passed away five years ago, before the election of Donald Trump. But after the norm-shattering turmoil of the past half decade, there was bound to be even more nostalgia for Dole. Even though he could be combative—he was even dubbed a “hatchet man”—he embodied what the Capitol Hill calls “regular order.” (Dole himself was a Trump backer, but his life in Washington—from his arrival in 1961 until his passing—was devoted to the normal Republicanism of yore.)
