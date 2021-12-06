ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Santa, Please Bring Ammo': Kentucky Congressman Tweets Christmas Photo With Family Brandishing Guns

By CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U.S. congressman posted his family's Christmas photo – showing himself, his wife and his kids brandishing guns. On Twitter, Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, captioned the photo "Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo." He is now facing criticism for sharing the post in the wake of a school...

kxel.com

Boebert draws backlash for family Christmas photo of kids posing with guns

(COLORADO) — Rep. Lauren Boebert, the gun-toting Colorado Republican who is under threat of being removed from her committee assignment for Islamophobic comments targeted at fellow lawmakers, faced more backlash on Wednesday after sharing a family photo showing her four children posing with guns in front of a Christmas tree.
Houston Chronicle

Lauren Boebert Isn’t Letting Murdered Teenagers Get in the Way of Trolling Liberals Over Gun Control

It’s been just over a week since four students were killed and seven people were injured after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan. Sandy Hook quashed the idea that any particular school shooting has the power to inspire Congress to enact common-sense gun reform, but one would think Republicans could at least refrain from going out of their way to glorify guns in the immediate aftermath of these tragedies.
HuffingtonPost

Ocasio-Cortez Absolutely Wrecks Boebert Over Gun-Themed Christmas Pic

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is slamming the recent Christmas photo made by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) that shows her family celebrating the holiday by posing with firearms. On Wednesday, the representative pointed out on Twitter that Jesus never endorsed guns in any of his teachings. “Tell me again where Christ...
Indy100

A second Republican has shared a Christmas picture with kids holding guns

A Republican has shared a Christmas picture in which her four children are brandishing guns.Representative Lauren Boebert shared the snap of her kids holding what appear to be assault rifles just days after a similar photo from Republican congressman Thomas Massie was met with widespread outrage. Both images have been shared in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan which claimed the lives of four students and injured at least eight others.Boebert shared the image with the message: “The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though).”Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe Boeberts...
CBS Denver

‘The Boeberts Have Your Six’: Rep. Lauren Boebert Tweets Christmas Photo Of Her Young Sons With Guns To Show Support For Kentucky Lawmaker

(CBS4) – Rep. Lauren Boebert, an avid gun-rights activist, showed her support for a fellow representative who faced criticism after posting a Christmas photo of his family posing with firearms. “Santa, please bring ammo,” Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, tweeted. Merry Christmas! 🎄 ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021 Gun control activists condemned Massie’s photo. “The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well,” wrote Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The suspect in the school shooting in Oxford,...
Sand Hills Express

Kentucky representative faces criticism for family’s gun photo

A U.S. congressman posted his family’s Christmas photo – showing himself, his wife and his kids brandishing guns. On Twitter, Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, captioned the photo “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo.” He is now facing criticism for sharing the post in the wake of a school shooting in Michigan.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Rep. Thomas Massie: I'll never delete family Christmas photo with guns

Rep. Thomas Massie said Monday he'll never delete the controversial photo he posted over the weekend of him and his family holding guns in front of a Christmas tree. Massie's picture has gotten over 81,000 "likes" on Twitter but also attracted a lot of criticism because he posted it less than a week after four teenagers in Michigan were killed in the nation's latest mass school shooting.
d1softballnews.com

Usa, family photo with the machine gun. Christmas greetings from a Republican deputy

At Christmas it is traditional in the United States to take a family photo, to send to relatives and friends along with greeting cards. And every year finding an original shot, different from the previous one, is a real challenge. This time, Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman representing Kentucky in the US House, has definitely found a way to get noticed: he posted his Christmas photo on Twitter, which portrays the seven members of the Massie family, smiling around the tree. . All with a gun in their arms. Including the deputy, who is holding what appears to be a machine gun in his hand. The traditional greeting phrase is in tune: «Merry Christmas! Santa Claus, please bring us the ammunition. ‘ Only a few days have passed since the massacre in a Michigan school that cost the lives of four students, shot by a friend of theirs who had received that weapon as a Christmas gift from his parents. And among the reactions to the post by Congressman Massie, who exalted his supporters, those of the families of the victims of armed attacks at school stand out above all.
