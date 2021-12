November was another great month for Chelsea. Although it did not replicate a perfect month like October, the Blues still managed to win most of their games—drawing just two matches. They played three Premier League matches but managed to win only one. Chelsea played against Burnley and although it dominated the game, Sean Dyche’s men managed to sneak in a goal and spoil the party for the London side. The problem was that the blues could not close out the game and they kept missing chance after chance, which allowed Burnley to get back into the contest.

