Red Wings place Staal on NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, recall Renouf from AHL’s Griffins

By Thomas Hall
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite riding high on a five-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings released some very unfortunate news Monday morning, as defenseman Marc Staal has entered the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol. Staal, 34, was in the lineup for Detroit on Saturday against the New York Islanders, where his team...

Dan Renouf rejoins Red Wings

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Renouf, 27, has skated in 13 games with the Griffins this season, notching three assists and 15 penalty minutes, and made his Red Wings season debut on Nov. 24 vs. St. Louis, posting a plus-two rating. Originally signed by Detroit as an undrafted free agent on March 10, 2016, he rejoined the organization this summer after spending a majority of the 2020-21 season with the Colorado Avalanche, earning his first NHL action since making his debut with the Red Wings during the 2016-17 campaign. In 18 games with the Avalanche, Renouf recorded three points (0-3-3), 16 penalty minutes, 20 hits and 12 shots on goal in 10:10 average time on ice. He also appeared in five games for the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles, tallying three points (1-2-3) and four penalty minutes. Renouf previously played 146 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins between 2015-18, helping deliver the franchise's second Calder Cup championship in 2017.
