Red Wings place Staal on NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, recall Renouf from AHL’s Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned center Kyle Criscuolo and defenseman Dan Renouf to the Grand Rapids Griffins. After being recalled on Monday, Criscuolo made his NHL season debut last night against Seattle and totaled 9:17 of ice time and a minus-one rating. The Harvard University graduate is currently enjoying a four-game point streak (3-6—9) from Nov. 20-28 with the Griffins. He posted back-to-back three-point (1-2—3) nights last week against Milwaukee and Chicago. Criscuolo’s three-game goal streak (Nov. 20-26) tied Jonatan Berggren (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) for the longest on the team this season. The sixth-year pro is tied for third on the roster with 12 points (5-7—12) in just as many outings.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO