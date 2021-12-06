ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memorial expected this month for Young Dolph

By Bria Jones
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ( WREG ) A public memorial for rapper Young Dolph is expected to be held at the FedEx Forum on Thursday, December 16. According to his publicist, they are in the process of finalizing the contract.

Almost three weeks after his death in South Memphis, CrimeStoppers said tips are coming in for the case but it appears movement is at a standstill, which has the community concerned.

Monday, the makeshift memorial for legendary rapper Young Dolph continued to grow outside Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

As fans wonder who took him away from his family and young children at the age of 36, it leaves many asking more questions.

On Nov. 18, Memphis Police asked for help identifying the two suspected shooters getting out of a white two-door Mercedes Benz armed with guns.

From there, rumors swirled on social media as officers were seen towing a car matching the description in Orange Mound.

Shortly after that, the Covington Police said it could possibly be connected to a double shooting there.

Crime Stoppers said they received almost 100 anonymous tips, but calls are starting to trail off even after offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to any arrests.

“I just feel like the police are always failing us,” Sharon Wells, a fan, told us, “I just feel like some things are being kept…”

As the community pleads for answers, Dolph’s family is also sending a message placing this “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” billboard above his memorial. These words hit home for many.

“We’re losing quite a few of our black men quite fast and it’s really senseless and sad,” Lawshawnda Bolden, another fan, said.

