ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Farrah Abraham: Those Crazy Teen Moms ATTACKED Me on Set!

By Simon Delott
The Hollywood Gossip
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeen Mom: Family Reunion will feature Farrah Abraham's return to the franchise after four years. Not everyone is happy about seing the reality TV villain make a comeback, and that includes other members of the cast. Apparently, things got so bad that the drama turned physical. Over the weekend,...

www.thehollywoodgossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’: Farrah Abraham Returns To Reunite With Maci & Amber

Farrah Abraham will reunite with other ‘Teen Mom’ stars, including Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood, for a spinoff special premiering on MTV in early 2022. The Teen Mom gang is getting back together! MTV announced on Tuesday (Nov. 30) that original Teen Mom cast member Farrah Abraham will be reuniting with her former co-stars Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout for Teen Mom: Family Reunion, an eight-episode spinoff special that will premiere on MTV on January 8, 2022. Teen Mom 2‘s Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer will also appear in the special, which, according to MTV’s press release, will see the women “come together for a massive family reunion to connect with one another and celebrate their unique bonds. They’ll also reunite with surprise guests from the past and present.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Mackenzie McKee: MTV Didn't Friggen Invite Me to the Teen Mom Reunion!!

As to be expected, there was plenty of drama at the Teen Mom OG Reunion. There was just one thing missing: Mackenzie McKee. Fans on social media asked her why she didn't attend. It turns out that Mackenzie just plain wasn't invited. That's ... not actually that shocking. Reunion specials,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farrah Abraham
Person
Maci Bookout
TVShowsAce

Farrah Abraham Flaunts Poor Driving During Thanksgiving Stream

Farrah Abraham might be under fire yet again. This time it’s for the way she comported herself during Thanksgiving. The Teen Mom star has come under fire in recent weeks for several of her most recent social media posts. The latest might be the worst of the bunch. That’s because she posted a new video where she was not only thought to be driving but admitted that she was in fact, driving.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Farrah Abraham Flaunts Wads of Cash: I am a Wealthy, Rich Bish!

Farrah Abraham will never stop being herself. For many people, it's good for them to live their authentic truths. Not so much for Farrah. Amidst her jarring return to Teen Mom, she has a message to her haters and to the universe itself. Flaunting cash, Farrah wants everyone to know...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Mom#Reality Tv#Covid
The Hollywood Gossip

Andrew Glennon: Amber Portwood Beat Me Up So Bad I Needed Surgery!

We've known for years that Amber Portwood has violent tendencies. Her fondness for solving her problems with her fists -- and whatever weapons happen to be nearby -- is just one of the reasons that viewers have called on Amber to be fired from Teen Mom OG. They argue that...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Skims X Fendi Collab In Stunning New IG Photos

Even when Nicki Minaj tries to stay out of the limelight, her name is always a topic of conversation. In the last week-and-a-half, Lil Nas X revealed that Minaj (and Drake) turned him down for Montero features, fans tried to rekindle the Cardi B beef when Halle Berry called Cardi the "queen of hip hop," and Winnie Harlow called Nicki the same thing a day later. Latto publicly praised both Nicki and Cardi in an attempt to distance herself from their "beef," Nicki hosted a Real Housewives of Potomac reunion on Bravo, and her fans came to her defense once again after "Seeing Green," her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne, wasn't nominated for a single Grammy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Lala Kent takes dig at ex Randall Emmett with new sweatshirt

It seems Lala Kent is permanently done with Randall Emmett. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 31, unveiled her new Give Them Lala merchandise for Black Friday — and it takes a dig at her ex-fiancé. Kent showed off pink sweatshirt ($50) embroidered with the phrase “bRand New” — in the same...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Is Lala Kent The Reason James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Broke up?

Vanderpump Rules want to know if Lala Kent was the one who ultimately ended James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ engagement. On Sunday, December 5, the couple confirmed the split rumors on their respective social media accounts. This comes on the heels of Lala’s split from former fiance Randall Emmett. Both cast members are single, which could make for an interesting tenth season.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy