Andrew Glennon: Amber Portwood Beat Me Up So Bad I Needed Surgery!

By Tyler Johnson
The Hollywood Gossip
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've known for years that Amber Portwood has violent tendencies. Her fondness for solving her problems with her fists -- and whatever weapons happen to be nearby -- is just one of the reasons that viewers have called on Amber to be fired from Teen Mom OG. They argue...

Demodiana
5d ago

take your son and run for his mental stability and his future this woman will destroy him you'll be to blame if you don't keep him protected

peligan
5d ago

She is a women who needs serious help, her children should never be left alone with her for extended periods of time till she is able to manage her emotions. Can you image how a child would feel if they witnessed and was afraid for themselves.

Anonymous Truth
5d ago

I hope he's done far as getting back together goes for good and visitations need to be supervised with their son until he's old enough or maybe until he's grown. Just incase Amber flips out James will be able to defend himself against his mother long enough to get away safely and call for help.

