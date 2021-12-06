Andrew Glennon: Amber Portwood Beat Me Up So Bad I Needed Surgery!

Farrah Abraham will reunite with other ‘Teen Mom’ stars, including Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood, for a spinoff special premiering on MTV in early 2022. The Teen Mom gang is getting back together! MTV announced on Tuesday (Nov. 30) that original Teen Mom cast member Farrah Abraham will be reuniting with her former co-stars Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout for Teen Mom: Family Reunion, an eight-episode spinoff special that will premiere on MTV on January 8, 2022. Teen Mom 2‘s Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer will also appear in the special, which, according to MTV’s press release, will see the women “come together for a massive family reunion to connect with one another and celebrate their unique bonds. They’ll also reunite with surprise guests from the past and present.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO