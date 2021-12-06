Packers' David Bakhtiari: Hoping to return in Week 14

Jones rushed the ball 10 times for 23 yards in Sunday's 36-28 win over the Rams. He was also targeted once but did not record a reception. Jones returned from a one-game absence after suffering an MCL sprain in Week 10. He received the first carry of the game for the Packers and saw eight carries in the first half as opposed to six for AJ Dillon. However, Dillon was used extensively in the second half as the Packers tried to run out the clock, and Dillon ultimately earned 20 carries compared to 10 for Jones. When given the opportunity, Jones wasn't particularly effective as he averaged only 2.3 yards per carry, with his longest rush going for eight yards. When asked about the running back situation after the game, head coach Matt LaFleur called the backfield a "1A and 1B" situation," Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO