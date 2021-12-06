ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Hoping to return in Week 14

 5 days ago

Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the Packers are hopeful that Bakhtiari (knee) can return in Week 14, Mike Spofford of the Packers...

As Packers enter bye week, Aaron Rodgers reportedly decides against surgery for fractured pinkie toe, hopes for healing

GREEN BAY — After Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Rodgers sounded encouraged that he’d made it through mostly unscathed with his fractured left pinkie toe. “The difference is, I didn’t have to get shot up again at halftime,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said proudly, contrasting his experience Sunday with the pain-killing injection he received at halftime of the team’s loss at Minnesota a week earlier. “So definitely (there was) healing this week.”
Packers hope week off gets them healthier for stretch run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers would love to showcase how good they can be when all their top players are available and healthy. Whether they’ll actually get that opportunity remains uncertain. Green Bay (9-3) enters its long-awaited bye week with a 3½-game lead in...
Packers' Aaron Jones: Ten carries in return

Jones rushed the ball 10 times for 23 yards in Sunday's 36-28 win over the Rams. He was also targeted once but did not record a reception. Jones returned from a one-game absence after suffering an MCL sprain in Week 10. He received the first carry of the game for the Packers and saw eight carries in the first half as opposed to six for AJ Dillon. However, Dillon was used extensively in the second half as the Packers tried to run out the clock, and Dillon ultimately earned 20 carries compared to 10 for Jones. When given the opportunity, Jones wasn't particularly effective as he averaged only 2.3 yards per carry, with his longest rush going for eight yards. When asked about the running back situation after the game, head coach Matt LaFleur called the backfield a "1A and 1B" situation," Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Rams' Week 12 Inactives at Packers

The Los Angeles Rams final injury report listed cornerback Dont'e Deayon and wide receiver Ben Skowronek as questionable. Meanwhile, the Rams made a late addition on Saturday, downgrading Skowronek to out, ahead of Sunday's showing in Green Bay. As for the Packers, they've battled a long list of injuries for...
Packers-Rams Inactives: Jones, Gary Return

Two of the Green Bay Packers’ wounded standouts, running back Aaron Jones and outside linebacker Rashan Gary, are active for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. With the bye coming up, the Packers could have taken a conservative approach. Between missing last week’s game against Minnesota, this game and the week off, Jones and Gary could have had three weeks off before the finishing five-game stretch begins against Chicago on Dec. 12.
Randall Cobb (groin) won't return for Packers in Week 12

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb will not return to Sunday's Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Cobb was injured on a fumble, and the team has ruled him out for the rest of the night due to a groin injury. Expect more playing time for Marquez Valdes-Scantling going forward.
Packers hopeful about injured players entering stretch run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says there’s a possibility that three of his injured Pro Bowl players from last season could return to practice this week. The Packers have been playing without 2020 All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) as well as cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back). Alexander and Smith were second-team selections in the 2020 All-Pro balloting. LaFleur said Monday they “potentially” could practice this week as the NFC North-leading Packers return from their off week and prepare for a Sunday night home game with the Chicago Bears.
Packers CB Jaire Alexander returns to practice

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since his Week 4 shoulder injury. Coach Matt LaFleur said Alexander will do individual drills, opening the 2020 Pro Bowl selection's 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve. Alexander, 24, landed on IR on Oct....
Green Bay Packers could 'potentially' see David Bakhtiari, Za'Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander on practice field this week

GREEN BAY - Yes, Matt LaFleur is telling you there’s a chance the Green Bay Packers could return a trio of All-Pros at premium positions for the stretch run. Left tackle David Bakhtiari, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander could “potentially” start practicing this week after missing months because of injury, LaFleur said Monday. Already 9-3 entering last week’s bye, their potential returns for the stretch run could catapult the Packers from a crowded group of NFC contenders to being the clear Super Bowl favorite.
Bears predictions: Week 14 at Packers

Packers, 34-13 This game seems almost unfair, with one team rolling along, working to nab the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and the other team crawling deeper into a dark hole with each loss. Oh, and the Packers have Aaron Rodgers and are playing at home. You know, in case you wanted another helping of inequity. Season: 10-2.
Robinson expects to return to Bears’ lineup against Packers

Receiver Allen Robinson expects to return to the Chicago Bears’ lineup when they visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night after missing the past three games because of a hamstring injury. Robinson says “everything is trending in the right direction.” Robinson has not played since Nov. 8, when he was hurt as he got pushed out of bounds on a 39-yard reception late in a loss at Pittsburgh. That big play helped set up a go-ahead touchdown pass from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney. But Chicago lost after the Steelers’ Chris Boswell kicked a field goal in the final minute.
Multiple fans arrested, ejected during Packers shutout victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some fans did not get to witness the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. According to the Green Bay Police Department, during Sunday’s game, there were two arrests and ten people were ejected. The ejections were due to multiple misconduct violations.
Packers’ Rodgers returns to practice in limited capacity on Friday

Aaron Rodgers returned to the practice field on Friday, an indication that his toe injury is progressing. Although he worked in a limited capacity, it marked just the second time the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback has practiced since Oct. 27. Since then, Rodgers contracted COVID-19 -- sent to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 3 -- and was required to quarantine for a 10-day absence from the team. It was during that isolation period that Rodgers fractured a bone in his pinky toe while working out.
Game of the Week: Bears-Packers rivalry

Bottom line: This is the most important game left on the schedule for the Bears, who certainly have to run the table in order to keep very slim playoff hopes alive (and even that might not be enough). And it’s an easy pick for our Game of the Week.
Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
Packers' Randall Cobb: Recovering from core muscle surgery

Cobb underwent core muscle surgery last week with the hope he'll recover in time for the postseason, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Cobb exited the Packers' last game Week 12 against the Rams with what was termed a groin issue. With the benefit of a bye, the Packers weren't required to disclose any details of the injury until this week, but coach Matt LaFleur touched on Cobb on Thursday, stating the veteran wide receiver "is going to be out for awhile. He had a pretty significant injury." Cobb seems poised to land on injured reserve in due time, but the team may wait to make the transaction official until he's well into his rehab, considering the 21-day practice window aspect once the team designates him for return.
Aaron Rodgers Names 1 Player He’s Grown Extremely Close With

Aaron Rodgers’ return to Green Bay was a happy one on Sunday. The Packers shut out the Seahawks, 17-0, at Lambeau Field on a snowy Sunday afternoon in Green Bay. This was Rodgers’ first game back since getting ruled out for a positive COVID-19 test. Following the game, Rodgers received...
