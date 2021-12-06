ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan poison control warns about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana

By Nexstar Media Wire, WLNS
 5 days ago

LANSING, Mich. ( WLNS ) – The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center has issued a warning about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana.

The center said it’s a potentially emerging public health threat.

The center said outside of Michigan, several patients have been treated in out-of-state hospital emergency rooms for opioid exposure and overdose after they claimed to have only smoked marijuana.

A sample of the laced marijuana was also found in Connecticut.

South Dakota Supreme Court rules against pot legalization

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said since June 1, there have been eight suspected cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana in Michigan, though there have not been any laboratory-confirmed cases in the state.

The suspected cases were identified in a review by probable opioid overdose Emergency Medical Services responses. To date, there have not been any reported deaths among the suspected cases.

The symptoms related to opioid abuse include:

• Confusion
• Drowsiness
• Dizziness
• Headache
• Anxiety
• Vomiting
• Pinpoint pupils
• Respiratory depression (i.e. slowed breathing)
• Respiratory arrest
• Low blood pressure and low heart rate
• Shock
• Death

The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center suggests that people should only purchase marijuana from licensed vendors.

For more information click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

