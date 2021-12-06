ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Local winery to host artisan market with local creators

By Brandon Jaces
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7hO8_0dFe80Hr00

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — A local craft ciderhouse and winery is creating a small-town Christmas feel while supporting local creators.

Sundog Cellars Ciderhouse and Winery in Columbiana is hosting an artisan market on Dec. 18. It’s called “A Very Columbiana Christmas.”

Hitting the mall this holiday season? Here’s how you can stay safe

People will be able to shop for handmade goods from local vendors. There will also be a poker run with surrounding businesses.

The Heat Miser and Cold Miser, the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and the Clauses will be there as well as carolers.

“I feel like this really allows like the sense of community and togethers and the holiday, you know, I want it to look like a Hallmark movie,” said Sundog owner Nicole Ice.

Ice recommends that attendees meet at Sundog to learn about everything going on. The event starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Dec. 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbiana, OH
Food & Drinks
Columbiana, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Columbiana, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Holiday Season#Artisan#Christmas#Weather#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

WKBN

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy