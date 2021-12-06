ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck speeds through Alabama couple’s backyard following SEC Championship game

By Blake Brown
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7JAs_0dFe7xWE00

DAPHNE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – It’s not the way Isaiah Pyritz and his wife Kezia planned to celebrate Alabama’s win over Georgia on Saturday.

“It’s so dangerous to go behind someone’s house. It’s just unthinkable. Crazy,” said Kezia Pyritz.

The video is incredible.

“This truck pulls up here with its brights on and starts doing donuts and I’m just like what’s going on,” said Isaiah.

“Either they were excited about the game, or it was definitely someone who was upset about the game,” Kezia added.

Instead, the Daphne couple spent their night filing a police report. At 7:01 p.m. home security cameras captured a white pickup truck driving between their home and a neighbor’s home. The truck then circled their back yard before speeding off.

“People just don’t have respect and consideration for people’s property,” said Isaiah.

Just 10 minutes earlier at 6:51 p.m., the same truck can be seen driving through their subdivision. The couple moved to the Old Field neighborhood in September and so far it’s been quiet living there. They say neighbors noticed the commotion moments before the truck came in their direction.

“They had heard this truck doing the same thing revving its engine and speeding out of the neighborhood, in and out,” Isaiah added.

The homeowners say they’re installing additional cameras this week hoping that if something like this happens again they’ll be able to capture the truck’s license plate.

“I’m not necessarily concerned about the yard. I’m more concerned about the safety of everybody in the community and making sure that this doesn’t happen anymore. If you have children back there and they come around that corner they could easily have a fatal blow to somebody,” Isaiah continued.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

