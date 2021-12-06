ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man drove at 122mph after going to Wales for a haircut during lockdown

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUx5b_0dFe7pSQ00

A man drove at speeds of 122mph after going to Wales for a haircut during lockdown.

Robert White, 30, from Taunton, was also found to be driving under the influence of drugs when he was caught by police on the M5 in Somerset on March 17 this year.

He has now been disqualified from driving for 32 months and, at Taunton Magistrates’ Court, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £75 in court costs and a £34 victim surcharge, Avon and Somerset Police said.

He was, at the time, given a fixed penalty notice for breach of Covid regulations as the second national lockdown was in place in England.

Pc Owen Davies, of the roads policing unit, said: “White’s driving on that day was reckless in the extreme. Not only was he driving at 122mph in a 70mph zone, but he was also under the influence of drugs at the time.

“If he’d been involved in a collision while driving at that speed, it would have resulted in catastrophic consequences.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Scores feared dead after tornadoes devastate Kentucky

At least 70 people are feared dead in Kentucky after tornadoes and severe weather tore through several US states and caused catastrophic damage. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said at a news conference that the death toll could exceed 100. “This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
manisteenews.com

Armed man outside UN arrested after standoff, lockdown

NEW YORK (AP) — The United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down for several hours Thursday after a man was seen pacing outside one of its main gates with a loaded shotgun, holding it under his chin at times, police said. The man, who appeared to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#England#Somerset Police#Covid
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local woman found after being missing for weeks

BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — UPDATE (11/17/21): Family members told Channel 11′s Liz Kilmer that Tyanne Hamer saw reports and contacted them. ORIGINAL STORY: A woman has been missing for more than six weeks, and Braddock Hills police need your help. Tyanne Hamer, 28, was last seen Oct. 1, and there...
BRADDOCK, PA
truecrimedaily

Dad pleads guilty to manslaughter after wife allegedly beats daughter to death

WORCESTER, Mass. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday following a guilty plea in Superior Court. The Telegram & Gazette reports Mavin Brito pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to his daughter’s beating death April 10, 2018. According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, Brito was initially charged with two counts of reckless endangerment of a child and two counts of permitting substantial injury to a child. His wife, Shana Pedroso, was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a child with injury and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
cbslocal.com

Minneapolis Police: Missing Woman Found Safe

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis are asking the public’s help in finding a woman who hasn’t been seen in a week. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers are looking for a missing 36-year-old who was last seen Nov. 29 at the home of a relative with whom she’s been staying. No one close to her has seen or heard from her since.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS 46

UPDATE: 34-year-old man found after going missing on date

UPDATE (CBS46) — Clayton County police have located William Powell. ______________________________________________________________. JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Clayton County Police Department needs your help finding 34-year-old William Powell, who went missing after meeting an unknown male from a dating site. According to police, they responded to the missing person call on...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
Fatim Hemraj

25 years ago, a 6-year-old boy was lured away by a man with promises of a new bike. He was never seen alive again.

6-year-old Jesus De La Cruz was last seen on September 28, 1996, in Lynn, Massachusetts. According to The Charley Project, his friend told the police they were walking to Jesus’ home around 6 pm that evening when they were approached by a Caucasian man in his mid-20s. He had shoulder-length black hair and was walking a white and brown Collie dog.
LYNN, MA
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester woman dies from injuries following head-on crash on Grove Street

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team was on scene following a serious two-car collision on Grove Street Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved a Hyundai SUV and a Jeep Wrangler and occurred after 1 p.m. near the former St. Peter-Marian high school. Police say the operator of...
WORCESTER, MA
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy