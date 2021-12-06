ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-Electric Racecar Concepts

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese automobile manufacturer Nissan has unveiled the concept for the Nissan Ariya SIngle-Seater, a high-performance racecar with a sleek, futuristic design. The newly announced single-seater will be...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

CleanTechnica

Electric Car FAQs: Do EVs All Use The Same Plug?

Electric cars are mostly like regular cars. You step on the pedal on the right and the car goes, you turn the wheel and the car turns, and the only real difference is what kind of fuel goes in it. We say stuff like that all the time. If we’re being completely honest, though, that’s only mostly true. 99% of the time the only difference is what kind of fuel goes into the car, but that last 1% probably needs explaining.
Robb Report

Nissan’s All-Electric Ariya Single Seater Concept Looks Like a Formula E Racer From the Future

Nissan may not be the first name that leaps to mind when you think of outrageous automotive designs, but the marque’s latest prototype may just change that. The Japanese automaker unveiled the Ariya Single Seater Concept on Thursday, capping off a week spent celebrating its new commitment to electrification. And even though the battery-powered speed machine may look like something from the future, it’s actually based on the Ariya crossover SUV that will launch here next year. As the moniker makes clear, Nissan’s new concept is a one-seater. It’s not a configuration you see away from the track, so it makes sense...
Carscoops

Nissan To Launch 23 Electrified Models By 2030, Unveils Four All-Electric Concepts

Nissan will accelerate its electrification plans and by fiscal year 2030, will launch 23 new electrified models including 15 EVs. It has also unveiled four intriguing concepts. The Japanese automaker confirmed the plans with the announcement of its Ambition 2030 long-term vision. This will also see the company become carbon...
Motor1.com

Nissan Outs Chill, Surf, Hang, And Max Electric Concepts

In the announcement detailing the Nissan Ambition 2030, the Japanese brand disclosed plans for 23 electrified models coming by the end of the decade. 15 of them will eschew the combustion engine altogether, and at least one of them will feature solid-state batteries by the fiscal year 2028. Aside from presenting its EV agenda, the Yokohama-based automaker also revealed a quartet of four electric concepts.
CNBC

BMW unveils high-performance XM hybrid electric concept vehicle ahead of U.S. production

BMW on Monday night unveiled a high-performance concept vehicle that previews an electrified crossover expected to begin production late next year in South Carolina. The new production car, called the BMW XM, will be available exclusively as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle under the company's "M" performance division, the company said.
AutoExpress

BMW i7: all-electric luxury saloon goes official in testing shots

BMW is putting the finishing touches to its first all-electric luxury saloon, the i7, ahead of a confirmed unveiling in 2022. The German brand has released the first official images and details of the model, which is undergoing late-stage suspension and drive system tuning at BMW’s winter testing facility in Arjeplog, Sweden. The i7 will rival the Mercedes EQS and be sold alongside the next generation of the 7 Series.
Autoweek.com

Video: Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept Is an Electric Dream Machine

Nissan teased race fans with the Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept on Wednesday as part of the company's annual Nissan Futures event. Designers say the concept car is an example of Nissan's vision of how it's all-electric Nissan Ariya road car powertrain could be used in a single-seater race car.
BMW BLOG

The 2022 Polestar 3 is Going to be an All-Electric iX-Fighter

As controversial as its front-end styling might be, the new BMW iX is honestly one of the brand’s most impressive cars. The majority of its exterior design is great, its interior is the best BMW’s ever done, and it packs over 500 horsepower and 300 miles of range (in top-spec iX M50 guise). However, it already has some tough competition, with cars like the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, and, now, the upcoming 2022 Polestar 3.
Carscoops

This Is Our Best Look Yet At The All-Electric 2022 VW ID.BUZZ

VW continues to test the all-electric ID.BUZZ van and a lightly disguised prototype was recently snapped out and about in snowy European conditions. This prototype is of the passenger version of the ID.BUZZ, rather than the commercial variant that will also be sold to customers. It is completely free of camouflage and only has some stickers over parts of the headlights and taillights. While it certainly looks similar, it has undergone a number of modifications from the original concept unveiled at the start of 2017.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Polaris unveils its all-new electric Ranger ATV

For more than a year, Polaris has worked with Zero Motorcycles to develop a new electric version of its Ranger off-road vehicle. The Ranger XP Kinetic is now ready. The new vehicle will come in two configurations: the XP Kinetic Premium with 14.9 kWh of lithium-ion battery capacity, and the XP Kinetic Ultimate, which doubles the battery capacity to 29.8 kWh.
Carscoops

Jaguar To Introduce No New Products Until 2025, When It Goes All Electric

Jaguar is taking a break from introducing new products until 2025 and focusing all of its efforts on developing a new range of electric vehicles, reports France’s Le Monde. The automaker’s “Reimagine” strategy, announced earlier this year, will see Jaguar go upmarket as it attempts to complete both a switch to electric and a segment shift. No longer satisfied with competing against the likes of Audi, BMW, and Mercedes, the British brand wants to enter Bentley territory.
TrendHunter.com

All-Electric Child ATVs

The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids has been unveiled by the brand as a smaller version of the brand's upcoming Cyberquad that will provide riders aged eight and up with a way to easily get around in off-road environments. The ATV features a full steel frame along with adjustable suspension, a cushioned seat, rear disk brakes and a series of LED light bars. The vehicle is powered by a lithium-ion battery pack that is rated to deliver up to 15-miles of range per charge with a top speed of 10mph that can be configured by parents.
electrek.co

Mercedes-Benz unveils wild new rugged but luxurious off-road electric vehicle concept

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a wild new luxurious off-road electric vehicle concept: Project MAYBACH. The German automaker worked with late American fashion designer Virgil Abloh on the project, which they unveiled in his honor. Abloh, artistic director at Louis Vuitton, passed away last weekend. Mercedes-Benz says that he collaborated with Daimler...
The Verge

Tesla announces all-electric $1,900 Cyberquad for kids

Tesla has quietly launched a $1,900 four-wheel ATV for kids. The Cyberquad for Kids is available to order right now from Tesla’s website, and will begin shipping in two to four weeks. The surprise announcement comes more than two year after Tesla announced a fullsize Cyberquad ATV to compliment its futuristic Cybertruck. The Cyberquad has not yet shipped.
CleanTechnica

All You Need To Know About Electric Campers and Caravans – European Edition

I love travelling in a camper. My family loves it, too, which makes my life much easier. It started 7 years ago in New Zealand and we have planned our holidays around that concept ever since. The thing is, I also hate diesel and love EVs — and again, since day one, I kept thinking of e-campers. Quite honestly, I was sure it would only be a dream for years to come. This is not to say e-campers are only my dream. Far from it. If you google “electric campers,” you will see dozens, if not hundreds, of electric camper models … rendered. (We have also covered them here on CleanTechnica.)
thedetroitbureau.com

Lexus Teases New RZ, its First All-Electric Model

Officially, it’s being described only as “the newest Lexus electrified vehicle,” but the RZ crossover the luxury brand began teasing today is set to become its first all-electric model aimed at the U.S. market when it is formally revealed in 2022. It will follow the debut of parent brand Toyota’s...
Green Car Reports

Nissan concept translates Ariya electric crossover's performance to a single-seat race car

Nissan on Thursday unveiled an electric single-seat race car concept that uses the powertrain from its upcoming Ariya electric SUV. The goal of the straightforwardly named Nissan Ariya Single Seater concept is to tease the design language of future electric performance vehicles, according to a company press release. The concept...
