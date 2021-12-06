ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

Reward increased for information in killing of Simpson County cattle

By Kaitlin Howell
 5 days ago

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Simpson County deputies said the reward has increased to $6,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the killing of two cattle.

The shooting happened on Steven Lee’s cattle farm on Wednesday, November 17 on Shivers Road. Several other cattle were injured in the shooting.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-847-2921 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). Tips can also be submitted at www.centralmscrimestoppers.com .

