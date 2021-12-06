At this time, HMU won’t be selling telecom utility

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HARLAN – A month after Harlan residents gave the Harlan Municipal Utilities the authority to consider selling off its telecommunications utility, officials are reiterating that HMU has no plans to sell at this time. In the November 2 election, Harlan voters gave the Harlan...

