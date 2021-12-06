ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Say goodbye to the Saintsations; New name for Saints dancers, cheerleaders

By CARLIE HOLLATH WELLS, The New Orleans Advocate
Webster County Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETAIRIE, La. - The Saintsations ain't dere no more. The new name for the Saints' entertainment team, including the dancers formerly known as the Saintsations, is the Saints Cheer...

