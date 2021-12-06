Say goodbye to the Saintsations; New name for Saints dancers, cheerleaders

While players fought for wins on the field, our team of visual storytellers looked toward the sidelines: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding. The season started with good spirits as many restrictions from the previous fall had lifted. Cheerleaders, dancers and marching bands took the sidelines to fill the night with cheers and fight songs. The season continued in a blur. Homecoming celebrations turned into senior nights and firsts quickly became lasts. At the end of the season and the finality of playoffs, players and attendees were left with the memories of a historic homecoming, an undefeated season and a timeless rivalry defining this year of Friday night football. Zachary Willmore was crowned Rock Bridge's first male homecoming queen, Hallsville finished their regular season unbeaten and Rock Bridge won the Providence Bowl rivalry game against Hickman.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO