Exxon Mobil rolls out plan to cut emissions in Permian Basin

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Exxon Mobil says it has a plan for cutting greenhouse gas emissions from its operations in one of the most prolific oilfields in the United States, saying it hopes to achieve its net-zero goal for operations in the Permian Basin by 2030. The company made the...

Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a weekly increase in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 471 this week. The rig count was unchanged in the previous week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by seven to 576, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, with January West Texas Intermediate crude up 54 cents, or 0.8%, at $71.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Australia plans to convert coal power stations to hydrogen plants

An Australian industrial giant plans to convert two coal-fired power stations into green hydrogen plants.Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), part of the Fortescue Metals Group, and AGL Energy (AGL) will investigate whether Liddell and Bayswater power stations in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley can instead generate green hydrogen from water using renewable energy.The two power stations currently account for over 40 per cent of New South Wales’ carbon dioxide emissions, according to 2019 National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting data.Fortescue made $10.3 billion in profit last year by extracting iron ore. In the same period it used 700 million litres of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Shell walks 'tightrope' of demands amid climate pressures

Royal Dutch Shell investors are expected to change the company’s name Friday and approve moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom as the oil giant faces criticism it has been slow to cut greenhouse gas emissions.Shell says the changes will accelerate payouts to shareholders and help the company shift its focus to renewable energy. Shareholders met Friday to vote on the plan, including a simplified corporate structure that will give the Anglo-Dutch firm a single class of shares and unify its headquarters in London The move illustrates the challenges oil companies face as they pivot from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Exxon Mobil And Fossil Fuel Price Volatility

A key feature of energy provided by fossil fuels is the inherent delays in balancing supply and demand. This leads to big cyclic price swings for power prices. It is often the case that we miss the obvious. Perhaps the defining feature of oil and gas companies is price volatility of their products. It struck me recently that this feature, which translates to the price of oil and gas stocks, results from the difficulty in matching supply and demand. And this supply/demand issue results from the inherent long-term nature (and cost) of oil & gas exploration. It takes time and a lot of Capex to bring oil & gas reserves to production. Thus a shortage gets amplified because of the delay in expanding production, and when there is too much supply in shutting things down. Given the massive expansion of renewable energy-based power, which is less subject to variable pricing, the price fluctuations of fossil fuels is another component providing pressure on fossil fuel companies. Exxon Mobil (XOM) cut Capex dramatically in response to the COVID crisis and now plans to substantially increase investment in its upstream oil and gas businesses. The risk of this producing stranded assets is another reason to avoid investment in XOM.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Exxon Mobil: Guiding To $35.00 Breakeven

A year or two ago, Exxon was viewed as having a breakeven in the $50s per barrel assuming mid-cycle downstream and chemical earnings. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is often full of surprises, certainly more so than the typical large cap. Recently, its December Investor Update provided some key new insights for shareholders to take in, nearly all of which were positive. Hopefully, an "aha moment" for some, the most important piece of that was fresh guidance on breakevens and forward free cash flow, with management now guiding all-in breakeven, including the oft talked about dividend, to just $35.00 per barrel over the next five years. For those of us following the company for quite some time, this is a change of pace from the tone many outside observers struck in recent years that were adamant that breakevens would be in excess of $50.00 per barrel into perpetuity.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Suburban Times

Northwest Ports Adopt Plans to Phase Out Maritime Emissions

Submitted by the Northwest Seaport Alliance. The ports of Seattle, Tacoma, and the combined container operations of The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) have adopted near-term implementation plans that guide emission reduction efforts for seaport-related activities. The Northwest Ports Clean Air Strategy covers six sectors of port activity: oceangoing vessels, cargo-handling equipment, trucks, harbor vessels, rail, and port administration and tenant facilities. The recently adopted implementation plans direct changes in equipment, fuels, and infrastructure to fulfil the ports’ voluntary commitment to the Clean Air Strategy’s vision of phasing out seaport-related emissions by 2050 to support cleaner air for local communities.
TACOMA, WA
Fortune

BlackRock finds there’s room for a $15.5 billion Aramco gas pipeline in its climate pledge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. BlackRock and its chief executive, Larry Fink, made waves two years ago when he pledged to put climate change at the center of the firm’s investment strategy—and a year later, told CEOs to get serious on net-zero targets or face the consequences. Now, the financial giant is leading an investor group taking a large minority stake in Saudi Aramco’s gas pipeline network—and sees no contradiction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Renewable Energy Experts Cast Doubt On Biden’s Wind Power Plans

The Biden administration’s aggressive plans to transition away from fossil fuels to a decarbonized electric grid may be impossible to achieve, according to energy experts. To achieve President Joe Biden’s net-zero emissions by 2050 goal, for example, the U.S. would need to triple its existing transmission line infrastructure, according to a 2020 Princeton University study. The U.S. would also need to invest $3.4 trillion in transmission line expansions, including lines connecting new solar and wind energy generation to the grid, the study concluded.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Exxon’s emissions-reduction pledge lags supermajor rivals’

Exxon Mobil Corp. pledged to cut greenhouse-gas emissions 20 per cent by 2030, marking its most ambitious emissions target to date but falling far short of the sweeping climate commitments from some of its biggest rivals. While it’s Exxon’s first explicit promise to reduce overall pollution, the goals stand in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Street.Com

Exxon Stock Jumps On Low Carbon Spending Boost, New Emissions Targets

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report shares jumped higher Wednesday after the biggest U.S. oil company unveiled plans to boost capital spending on low carbon projects as it moves forward under a new board comprised of activist climate-focused investors. Exxon said it will meet its target to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Exxon to increase spending on new oil projects while reducing carbon emissions

Exxon Mobil plans to increase spending on new oil projects by as much as 56 percent over the next six years while also committing to reduce carbon emissions. The nation’s largest oil company on Wednesday laid out its corporate strategy, setting a target to double earnings and revenue by 2027 from pre-pandemic levels. To reach that goal, the Texas oil major said it will spend $20 billion to $25 billion on new capital projects each year for the next six years, compared with $16 billion this year. Exxon spent $23 billion on new projects during a pandemic-ravaged 2020, 30 percent less than a pre-pandemic level of $33 billion.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Exxon Mobile To Spend $15 Billion On Emission Reduction Projects

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Exxon Mobil said it is boosting its spending on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects to $15 billion over the next six years and anticipates meeting its 2025 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans by the end of this year. The energy giant said the $15 billion will go toward projects focused at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from existing operations and increased investments in the low carbon solutions business. As part of its greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans, Exxon Mobil anticipates year-end 2021 results showing a reduction of 15% to 20% in greenhouse gas intensity from upstream operations compared to 2016 levels, four years...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
