Exxon Mobil rolls out plan to cut emissions in Permian Basin

A year or two ago, Exxon was viewed as having a breakeven in the $50s per barrel assuming mid-cycle downstream and chemical earnings. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is often full of surprises, certainly more so than the typical large cap. Recently, its December Investor Update provided some key new insights for shareholders to take in, nearly all of which were positive. Hopefully, an "aha moment" for some, the most important piece of that was fresh guidance on breakevens and forward free cash flow, with management now guiding all-in breakeven, including the oft talked about dividend, to just $35.00 per barrel over the next five years. For those of us following the company for quite some time, this is a change of pace from the tone many outside observers struck in recent years that were adamant that breakevens would be in excess of $50.00 per barrel into perpetuity.
