ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Say goodbye to the Saintsations; New name for Saints dancers, cheerleaders

By CARLIE HOLLATH WELLS, The New Orleans Advocate
Albia Newspapers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETAIRIE, La. - The Saintsations ain't dere no more. The new name for the Saints' entertainment team, including the dancers formerly known as the Saintsations, is the Saints Cheer...

www.albianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Austin Allen says goodbye to Husker football

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Austin Allen announced that Friday will be his final game as a Husker. The senior tight end posted an emotional video to Twitter on Tuesday thanking Husker nation. The Aurora native set a Nebraska football record against Wisconsin with 143 receiving yards, the most for a...
LINCOLN, NE
ABQJournal

Yodice: Saying goodbye to a very memorable November

We officially transition from fall to winter this week on the high school sports calendar, but before we do that, a bon voyage to the second prep football season of 2021. It is, in part, a tribute to Lea County, the beauty of the dual-threat quarterback and the unbridled joy of the first-time state champion.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cheerleaders#Ai#American Football#The Saints Cheer Krewe#The Saints Cheer Team
Record-Journal

New England Regional Cheerleading Competition

On Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, the North Haven Youth Football and Cheerleading league's D8 and D12 cheerleaders competition squads competed in the 2021 American Youth Cheerleading (AYC) Connecticut State Cheerleading Championship at the Floyd Little Arena in New Haven, CT. The D12 cheer squad, comprised of cheerleaders 9 to 12...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cenlanow.com

Saintsations no more. Team name changed to be more ‘inclusive.’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Twitter post on Monday afternoon confirmed the news — the Saintsations are no more. In a post from the New Orleans Saints, “We asked Saints nation to tell us what we should call our new entertainment team, which includes the region’s best dancers, cheerleaders, and stunters!”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ourdailybears.com

Kendall Kaut Says Goodbye and Thank you for Reading

It’s been an incredible 5.5 years running things here at ODB. I’m grateful for the time I had here, and each of you who took the time to read anything I wrote or listen to any takes I had. Even some of the egregious ones; especially some of the egregious ones.
SPORTS
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message Before Game vs. Packers

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has missed the last two games with cracked ribs. Fields’ status was up in the air for most of the week, but now the rookie is back at QB1. The No. 11 overall pick talked to reporters on Wednesday, saying he’s ready to go.
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott’s winning weekend didn’t stop with Patriots

It was a weekend full of “Ws” for Sophie Scott. After the Patriots shut out the Falcons on Thursday, 25-0, the girlfriend of New England’s rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, took a “quick detour” to her alma mater, the University of Alabama. While in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Scott watched her beloved Crimson Tide defeat the Arkansas Razorbacks, 42-35.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Jermaine Johnson says his goodbye to Florida State

Florida State's 2021 season is over after a 24-21 loss to the Florida Gators in Gainesville. The Seminoles fought to the final whistle but it wasn't enough to overcome countless mistakes and an injury to quarterback Jordan Travis. With the coaching staff and team turning their eyes to 2022, countless...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec To Stay At School, Won’t Enter NFL Draft Until 2023

BOSTON (CBS) — Phil Jurkovec is hanging around at the Heights. The redshirt junior quarterback told the Boston College coaching staff that he’ll be returning to play in 2022, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. “He’ll be among the top quarterbacks NFL scouts will be watching in 2022 for the 2023 draft,” Thamel said. The Pittsburgh native and Notre Dame transfer suffered a hand injury this year, limiting him to just six games. He completed 52 of his 96 passes (54.2 percent) for 914 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year. In 2020, his first at BC, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. His best game of the year came on Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech, when he completed 13 of 20 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for 71 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.  
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy