Whenever the craving for incredible aguachile and tender quesabirria hits, our internal GPS always leads us to Chuy’s Fiestas. And if you’re with a group, even better—you’ll want to order as many dishes as can fit on the table before getting into the spread, family-style. The menu at this Mexican spot covers everything from breakfast burritos to sizzling plates of fajitas, but focus on the seafood. Everything from the shrimp in the molcajete mixto to the tilapia ceviche tastes like it was personally handed to you by a fisher straight off the boat. Wash it all down with one of their massive micheladas with a tamarind straw.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO