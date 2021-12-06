ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold futures end lower, give back some of Friday's gains

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Gold futures settled with a loss on Monday, with prices giving back a portion of the more than 1% gain seen on Friday. Gold's Friday move higher...

U.S. oil futures gain more than 8% for the week, best since late August

Oil futures settled higher on Friday, posting the best weekly percentage gain since late August, as prices continued to recover from concerns that the omicron variant of coronavirus would disrupt economic activity, and energy demand. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 73 cents, or 1%, to settle at $71.67 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Based on the front-month contract, prices for the U.S. benchmark rose 8.2%, the best weekly rise since the period ended Aug. 27, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
Gold futures end higher for the session, eke out first weekly gain in a month

Gold futures settled higher on Friday to mark their first weekly gain since the week ended Nov. 12. U.S. data showed the rate of inflation at a nearly 40-year high of 6.8% in November. "A lot of the inflation is stickier than anyone wants and that should keep gold's medium- and long-term outlooks bullish," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Gold just needs to survive a firm consensus on how many rate hikes the [Federal Reserve] will start off with next year," he said. "An accelerated rate-hiking cycle is a big risk and could trigger panic selling that could prove troublesome for gold in the short term, but that still seems unlikely to happen." February gold rose $8.10, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,784.80 an ounce. For the week, prices settled slightly above the most-active contract's week-ago finish of $1,783.90.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Inflation#Goldcore#Fed
Crude Oil Lower; Handing Back Gains on Covid Caution

Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Thursday, handing back some of the week’s strong gains with a degree of caution returning as governments undertake measures to slow the spread of the Omicron Covid variant. By 9:25 AM ET (1425 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.7% lower at $71.83 a barrel,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business
Gold
Economy
Markets
Dow headed over 150 points lower early Thursday after 3-day rally

U.S. stock indexes on Thursday morning traded modestly lower, despite a better-than expected report on those seeking unemployment benefits insurance, which carved out a new pandemic-era low. The pullback comes after three straight days of gains for equities that have brought the S&P 500 within range of a record close, as invsetors appear to shake off concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded down 167 points, or 0.5%, to reach 35,587, while the S&P 500 retreated 0.3% to 4,686, after closing withhin shouting distance of its 4,704.54 closing record. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3% to reach 15,747. Markets were looking at employment data that showed that new applications for unemployment benefits sank to a 52-year low of 184,000 for the week ended Dec. 4, the Labor Department said Thursday.
STOCKS
LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
BUSINESS
U.S. wholesale inventories surge 2.3% in October

The level of U.S. inventories - products waiting to be sold - climbed 2.3% in October as companies sought to stock up ahead of the holidays. Businesses have had trouble keeping inventories on hand because of strong sales and big delays at U.S. ports that are keeping goods from getting to where they are needed. The delays are likely to persist for some time to come. Sales in the month rose 2.2%. The inventory-to-sale ratio increased sharply to 1.31 from 1.22 The ratio reflects how long it would take a company to sell all the goods sitting on warehouse shelves. The increase in October indicates that companies made some progress in stocking up.
ECONOMY
