Congress & Courts

New proposal would improve Social Security’s finances and modestly enhance benefits

By Alicia H. Munnell
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rep. Al Lawson (D-FL) recently proposed a piece of Social Security legislation, which has been scored by SSA’s Office of the Chief Actuary. The Lawson proposal is the second major Social Security bill in a month. following Rep. John Larson’s (D-CT) Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust...

Comments

del gower
5d ago

how about you put back what was stolen, and remove future payments from the general fund, and invest in sensible investments, so as not to bankrupt ,a social program that actually is a good one.

16
Sherry Mishik
5d ago

Put back what was taken out all this time and make all people no matter what they make pay into SSA. Why should they not have to pay? It would make SSA solvent for a very long time.

8
Barb Ostrom
5d ago

how bout first replacing all monies stolen from SS by both parties returned and not raise any taxes

12
