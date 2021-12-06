ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL hosting Careers in Football Forum for HBCU students

By Jarrett Hoffman
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TO6Cq_0dFe3XuI00

The NFL has announced that it will be hosting its sixth annual NFL Careers in Football Forum to be held virtually for HBCU students on December 8th. This year’s forum will be attended by over 170 students from 43 different historically black institutions.

Students will get the opportunity to interact with front office executives and team team executives. Panelists for the “Business Operations Inside the League Office” discussion include Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media Hans Schroeder, Senior Vice President and General Manager of NFL Media Dave Jurenka, NFL Vice President of New Business Development Nana-Yaw Asamoah and NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson

NFL Careers in Football attendees for HBCU students

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIIMR_0dFe3XuI00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Team executives scheduled to appear include Detroit Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes, Arizona Cardinals Chief People Officer Shaun Mayo, Kansas City Chiefs Executive Vice President of Communications Ted Crews and NFL Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Jonathan Beane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srVrL_0dFe3XuI00 Also Read:
NFL, Senior Bowl partner for inaugural HBCU combine

“The Careers in Football Forum has served as a tremendous event for assisting diverse candidates gain entry into the NFL, and the sports industry as a whole, and we are truly thankful to be in a position to work with HBCU students across the country. The Forum is one of several key programs that helps us build long-standing relationships with these historical institutions and introduces us to a diverse set of future leaders that will continue to successfully move our league forward.”

Natara Holloway, NFL Vice President of Football Strategy and Business Development

“The HBCU Careers in Football Forum provides an unmatched level of access to professional development advice and connection to industry professionals across multiple facets of the world of sports. Being able to continue my work with the Football Operations team at the Careers in Football Forum allowed me to gain hands-on experience running larger events, but also see first-hand how important events like these are to HBCU students who may not traditionally have this level of access to the NFL and representatives of other large sports entities.

As a member of the Junior Rotational Program and an HBCU Alum (Morehouse College), I can attest to the fact that the networking opportunities, and encouragement from professionals at the Forum helped propel my career forward and a mandatory experience for HBCU students looking to make their mark in the sports world in the future.”

Micah Holmes, NFL Junior Rotational Program participant

Since the league started hosting this forum in 2016, 14 students that previously attended have received internships or full-time positions with the NFL, clubs, colleges and universities, and other sports entities.

This is one of many ways the league has been an advocate for historically black colleges. Since 2017, the league has been the host of the HBCU Battle of the Brains that has seen participation from 34 different HBCUs since its inception.

The league’s contributions can also be seen on the field as they are set to partner with the Black College Football Hall of Fame to present the HBCU Legacy Bowl an exhibition game featuring some of the top draft eligible players from HBCUs to be aired on the NFL Network on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Auburn football: 5 Bo Nix transfer portal landing spots

If Bo Nix actually does end up transferring from the Auburn football program, a large swath of Tiger fans ought to be ashamed of their behavior that led to that. Nix has been a lightning rod all season and has caught the blame for the team’s early-season loss to Penn State–which could alternatively be contributed to play-calling gaffes by Mike Bobo and a phantom Zakoby McClain targeting call on fourth and goal that would have given AU the ball back down one with over 12 minutes left to go–and the team’s near-loss to Georgia State a week later that required TJ Finley to come in and save the day in the fourth quarter.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christen Harper
The Spun

Postgame Video Of Alabama Cheerleader Is Going Viral

A postgame video of an Alabama football cheerleader went viral on social media following the Crimson Tide’s win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. However, the people in the video were incorrectly identified. Initially, fans speculated that the man in the video was Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding. However,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
thespun.com

Colin Cowherd Believes He Knows Why Brian Kelly Left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly shocked the college football world on Monday evening when he left Notre Dame for LSU. He seemed to be perfectly comfortable as the head man for the school, especially after another successful 11-1 season. That said, when the best conference comes calling, it’s very hard to say no...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Former Notre Dame QB has blunt reaction to Brian Kelly news

There was a seismic shift in the college football landscape on Monday night when it was reported that Brian Kelly would leave Notre Dame after ten seasons to become the head coach of the LSU Tigers. When word leaked of the contract numbers, it became pretty obvious why Kelly decided...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#Hbcu#American Football#Careers In Football Forum#Nfl Careers#Social Responsibility#Sports Team#Detroit Lions Executive#Arizona Cardinals#Kansas City Chiefs#Communications Ted Crews
On3.com

Jalen Hurts names his favorite for Heisman Trophy

While many might’ve been losing hope in Bryce Young and his chances for the Heisman, Jalen Hurts emphatically supported the sophomore Tide quarterback on Saturday. Young took seven sacks and he threw his fourth pick of the season versus Auburn but his end-of-game performance is what people will remember. Bryce...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
NJ.com

Here’s why Giants’ Joe Judge says he fired Jason Garrett — and what’s next, including the head coach calling plays?

A few hours after firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, Giants coach Joe Judge offered an explanation for his decision. “We have to be more productive as an offense,” Judge said. “Generally speaking, the offense’s job is to score points. I don’t believe we’re scoring enough points. I expect to see an increased level of production. That’s what I expect.”
NFL
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Has Big Brian Kelly Prediction

Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
NFL
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

28K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy