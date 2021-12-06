ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CBEO: CO employment expected to return to pre-COVID levels in 2022

By Óscar Contreras
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUqu0_0dFe3UG700

DENVER – Employment across the state is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022 but industries like leisure and hospitality are projected to take longer to recover, according to the Colorado Business Economic Outlook.

The yearly forecast, compiled by the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds Business Research Division, also shows the state’s employment is expected to remain above average, but the state will likely fall out of the top ten states for employment growth. The CBEO projects Colorado will regain 73,900 jobs (2.7%) in 2021, effectively recouping total jobs lost due to the pandemic recession.

“We forecast employment numbers to grow in all 11 industries in 2022, but the hole left by the COVID-19 pandemic in the leisure and hospitality industry is huge,” said Richard Wobbekind, senior economist at the Leeds School of Business. “We don’t anticipate the leisure and hospitality industry to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 or 2024.”

The projects do show, however, that despite the slower growth for the leisure and hospitality industry, both industries will add about 31,700 jobs.

The natural resources and mining industry in Colorado, also heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, is projected to add about 600 jobs for the first time in two years, according to the report.

Manufacturing, data centers and hosting, biopharmaceuticals, aerospace, warehousing and storage are also expected grow in 2022 as the state’s population continues to grow, with an estimated additional 61,000 people according to the State Demography Office. An estimated 40,000 people will come from net in-migration.

Alongside the population growth, construction in the state’s housing industry is expected to continue to boom, with another 48,000 single family and multifamily residential units are projected to be added in the state in 2022, the report shows, though it warned supply chain woes, inflation and labor shortages are also expected to impact other industries in the state.

To view the full 2022 Colorado Business Economic Outlook, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Hotels are expected to fill jobs in 2022, but still may not reach pre-pandemic levels

COLORADO, USA — Holiday cheer is filling the lobby of the Brown Palace Hotel and Spa in downtown Denver, and so are guests. "This is our busiest time at the Brown Palace," General Manager Nick Moschetti said. "I mean, we've got holiday tea, which thousands of guests enjoy every year, and we're in full swing of that. It's also the time of year where we have holiday parties, company parties. There's still weddings happening. So yes, this is a very busy time for the hotel."
DENVER, CO
stockxpo.com

Jobless claims less than expected as labor market returns to pre-pandemic self

Initial claims for unemployment insurance rose last week but held at levels consistent with how the job market looked before the Covid-19 pandemic devastated the U.S. jobs picture, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for the week ended Nov. 27 totaled 222,000, less than the 240,000 Wall Street expected....
PUBLIC HEALTH
northbaybusinessjournal.com

California unemployment claims drop to near pre-COVID levels

Initial unemployment claims in California have dropped to their lowest level since business shutdowns were first launched last spring to combat the coronavirus, marking a major improvement for the state's wobbly job market. California workers filed 47,900 initial claims for unemployment during the week ended Nov. 27, a decline of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Boulder, CO
Coronavirus
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
Boulder, CO
Health
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
QSR magazine

Restaurants Remain 750K Workers Short of Pre-COVID Levels

The restaurant industry is still down more than 750,000 jobs since the start of the pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics November jobs report. During the month, food and drinking places gained only 11,000 jobs, pushing the total to approximately 11.6 million. The overall leisure and hospitality segment has added 2.4 million jobs in 2021, but employment is still down by 1.3 million or 7.9 percent since February 2020.
RESTAURANTS
eyeonhousing.org

Employment Situation in October: State-Level Analysis

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 47 states and the District of Columbia in October compared to the previous month while three states lost jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nationwide total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 531,000 in October, following an upwardly revised increase of 312,000 jobs in September.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cbeo
FOX8 News

US jobless claims at lowest figure since 1969

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in 52 years, more evidence that the U.S. job market is recovering from last year’s coronavirus recession. Unemployment claims dropped by 43,000 to 184,000 last week, the lowest since September 1969, the Labor Department said Thursday. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US unemployment claims drop to 184,000, lowest since 1969

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in 52 years, more evidence that the U.S. job market is recovering from last year's coronavirus recession.Unemployment claims dropped by 43,000 to 184,000 last week, the lowest since September 1969, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, fell to below 219,000, lowest since the pandemic hit the United States hard in March 2020.Overall, just under 2 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment benefits the week that ended Nov. 27.Weekly claims, which are a proxy for layoffs, have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. job openings jump to 11 million; fewer workers voluntarily quitting

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings surged in October while hiring decreased, suggesting a worsening worker shortage, which could hamper employment growth and the overall economy. The Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday also showed a steady decline in layoffs,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WAFB

SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi will see their food benefits return to just above pre-pandemic levels come January 1. The Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that additional benefits given to recipients during the COVID-19 pandemic will be rolled back next year, less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration related to the pandemic expired.
PUBLIC HEALTH
restaurantdive.com

Survey: 38% of operators expect holiday sales to top pre-pandemic levels

Eighty-three percent of Americans plan to dine out during the holiday season and 84% of restaurant operators expect to meet or exceed pre-pandemic sales levels during this timeframe, according to Lightspeed data emailed to Restaurant Dive. Forty-six percent of operators said they expect to return to pre-COVID-19 sales levels during...
Jenn Leach

Are surprise stimulus checks coming?

Update: $1,800 stimulus checks are slated to be issued next week. You may have read in the media that talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for some time. ‘These are for the Child Tax Credit households that missed out on up to $300/mo payments that started in July 2021. You can read more about the Child Tax Credit here.
JACKSON, MI
The Conversation U.S.

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked University of South Carolina economist William Hauk to explain what’s driving the recent increase in inflation and how it affects consumers, companies and the economy. 1. Why is inflation running so high? There are two basic reasons why inflation has been increasing: supply and demand. Starting with the latter, consumers are on a...
BUSINESS
KTLA

Here’s why U.S. inflation is so high and when it may ease

Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,’’ in the soothing […]
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Prominent US billionaire forecasts new economic world order

China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. When asked by the BBC on Thursday whether China was beating the US, Dalio said: "Yes, it's winning." "Their growth rate at a slow level is...
ECONOMY
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy