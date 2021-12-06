ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 5 days ago
Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.81% higher to $2,863.10 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones...

