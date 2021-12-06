ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-dated Treasury yields book biggest rise in about a month on Monday

By Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Yields for U.S. government debt climbed Monday, after the 10- and 30-year Treasurys last week fell to the lowest rates in months, amid market unrest fueled by the emergent omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes...

