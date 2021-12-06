ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) sank 0.59% to $1,009.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.93% to 15,225.15 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising...

