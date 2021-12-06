ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Netflix Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) rallied 1.75% to $612.69 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Inc#Netflix Stock#Amazon Com Inc#The Stock Market#Nflx#Amzn#Walt Disney Co#Comcast Corp#Cl A#M Editor#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
MarketWatch

Cisco, Microsoft share gains lead Dow's 150-point climb

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Friday afternoon with shares of Cisco and Microsoft seeing positive gains for the blue-chip average. The Dow. is trading 152 points higher (0.4%), as shares of Cisco. CSCO,. +2.95%. and Microsoft. MSFT,. +2.83%. are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Cisco's shares...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Opinion: Meme stocks continue to tumble as retail investors digest so much news

Adam Aron may want to put down the popcorn, and Ryan Cohen might want to keep tweeting. closed down 6.9% on Friday, capping off a very rough week for the stock after reports that its memelord CEO sold another large tranche of his AMC shares and made the rare decision to disappoint his retail investor shareholders by publicly pouring cold water on a virally popular plan to protect the stock against short sellers.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slid 0.25% to $165.49 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.95% to 4,712.02 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. The stock's fall snapped a five-day winning streak. Johnson & Johnson closed $14.43 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

AMC CEO, CFO sell a total of more than $10 million worth of stock, and prices fall nearly 15% in 3 days since

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC, -6.86% disclosed late Thursday that sold a total of $10.2 million worth of the movie theater operator's stock earlier this week. The stock dropped 10.4% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for the lowest close since May 28. In Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said Chief Executive Adam Aron sold 312,500 shares in the open market at volume weighted average price of $30.867 on Tuesday, to raise $9.65 million, as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted more than 30 days before the trades. Chief Financial Officer Sean Goodman sold 18,316 shares at $30.862 on Jan. 7 to raise $565,268, also part of a prearranged trading plan. The stock had rallied 7.8% on Tuesday to close at $31.04. Since then, the stock has dropped 14.9%. The "meme" stock has still rocketed 1,145.5% year to date, while the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.75% higher to $44.49 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,667.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Most big cryptocurrencies fall as Uniswap declines

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Friday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest change, declining 5.07% to $15.63. Seven additional currencies posted reductions Friday. Ripple (XRPUSD) shed 3.63% to 83 cents, and Ethereum (ETHUSD) fell 2.94% to $4,045.13.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy