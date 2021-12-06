Minneapolis Police: Missing Woman Found Safe

[UPDATE, Dec. 7, 7:30 a.m.: Minneapolis authorities say the missing woman has been found safe. What follows is an edited version of the original story.]

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis are asking the public’s help in finding a woman who hasn’t been seen in a week.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers are looking for a missing 36-year-old who was last seen Nov. 29 at the home of a relative with whom she’s been staying. No one close to her has seen or heard from her since.

According to investigators, she was last seen wearing a blue dress with gray sweatpants and a black/gray letterman’s jacket. Officials say she has struggled with mental health issues in the past and may not currently be taking her medications.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

More On WCCO.com :