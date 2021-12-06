ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis Police: Missing Woman Found Safe

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhFW8_0dFe2kOe00

[UPDATE, Dec. 7, 7:30 a.m.: Minneapolis authorities say the missing woman has been found safe. What follows is an edited version of the original story.]

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis are asking the public’s help in finding a woman who hasn’t been seen in a week.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers are looking for a missing 36-year-old who was last seen Nov. 29 at the home of a relative with whom she’s been staying. No one close to her has seen or heard from her since.

According to investigators, she was last seen wearing a blue dress with gray sweatpants and a black/gray letterman’s jacket. Officials say she has struggled with mental health issues in the past and may not currently be taking her medications.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

CBS Minnesota

Edina PD Offers $5K Reward For Information About 4 Teenage Suspects In Attempted Lunds And Byerlys Carjacking

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in Edina are offering a $5,000 reward after an attempted carjacking on Thursday evening at a Lunds and Byerlys parking lot left three people injured. Edina police say that officers were dispatched to the Lunds and Byerlys on West 50th Street shortly after 5 p.m., on a report of a carjacking in progress. Suspect Vehicle (Credit: Edina Police) Four teenage boys were trying to take an occupied car from the lot, and two people tried to help the car owner. No weapons were believed to be involved in the attempt, police say. However, one person was seriously injured and...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Police Search For Missing Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park are asking for assistance in finding a 35-year-old woman who was reported missing early December. The Brooklyn Park Police Department took a missing person report last Saturday at 7:15 p.m. on Anthony Michael “Toni” Johnson, who was last seen leaving the Bowlero bowling alley at 7545 Brooklyn Blvd, according to a release. Toni is described as 5’5″, 135lbs with a distinct red mark on her chin and a scar on her right hand. She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black leopard print top, black leggings and black boots. (credit: Brooklyn Park Police Department) Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: 19+ Inches Of Snowfall Reported In Twin Cities Edina PD Offers $5K Reward For Information About 4 Teenage Suspects In Attempted Lunds And Byerlys Carjacking Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention Kim Potter Trial: Former Officer's Supervisor Testifies She Was Justified Using Deadly Force
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Killed In Maplewood Crash

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) – One person is dead following a crash in Maplewood late Friday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Carolla was traveling north on Highway 61 shortly before midnight when it jumped a curb at County Road B. The car then entered the right lane of Highway 61 going south and struck a Ford F150 head-on. One person in the Toyota Carolla died, while two others suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford did not suffer any injuries. State Patrol identified the person who died as Tou Moua, of Fresno, California. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash, and the crash involved a person who was not wearing their seat belt. Additionally, the roads were snowy and icy due to the winter storm.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: 19+ Inches Of Snowfall Reported In Twin Cities Edina PD Offers $5K Reward For Information About 4 Teenage Suspects In Attempted Lunds And Byerlys Carjacking Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention Kim Potter Trial: Former Officer's Supervisor Testifies She Was Justified Using Deadly Force
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Alexia Cutbank, Mia Sumner Charged In Connection To 2019 Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two women have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2019 murder and assault on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. According to the justice department, 20-year-old Alexia Cutbank and 20-year-old Mia Sumner were charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The two allegedly murdered victim “D.A.J” and shot and injured victim “T.B.S” on August 12, 2019. They were aided and abetted by others, the Department of Justice says. Cutbank and Sumner made their initial court appearance on Friday and are in jail until next week, when a formal detention hearing is scheduled.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: 19+ Inches Of Snowfall Reported In Twin Cities Edina PD Offers $5K Reward For Information About 4 Teenage Suspects In Attempted Lunds And Byerlys Carjacking Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention Kim Potter Trial: Former Officer's Supervisor Testifies She Was Justified Using Deadly Force
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police Seek Help Finding Woman Who Randomly Shot At Vehicles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are searching for a woman who randomly shot at people while driving in the east metro. The St. Paul Police Department says the shootings happened over the last several months and were not the result of road rage. The first shooting happened on July 1 in Maplewood. The suspect was driving near Beam Avenue and Highway 61 when she fired at another vehicle. The bullet went through the window and narrowly missed a child before hitting the driver in the head. (credit: St. Paul Police) The second shooting happened on was Oct. 19 in...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Found Dead In Carlton County, Husband Charged With Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A woman was found dead Friday with an apparent gunshot wound at her home in Kalevala Township, the Carlton County sheriff’s office reported. Sheriff’s deputies went to the home after receiving a call for a welfare check and found the body of the 62-year-old woman, Tracy Ellen Julian. The deputies arrested her husband, Raymond Arthur Julian, and have jailed him for second-degree murder charges. The sheriff’s office said they have no other suspects and the investigation is ongoing. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: 19+ Inches Of Snowfall Reported In Twin Cities Edina PD Offers $5K Reward For Information About 4 Teenage Suspects In Attempted Lunds And Byerlys Carjacking Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention Kim Potter Trial: Former Officer's Supervisor Testifies She Was Justified Using Deadly Force
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Charged With DWI In Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson is facing misdemeanor DWI charges in connection to a rollover crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 94 in central Minnesota. The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Hutchinson, of Bloomington, is charged with fourth-degree driving while impaired, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 within two hours. According to investigators, the sheriff’s blood alcohol content was .13, as determined by a urine sample. Hutchinson is also charged with carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol. RELATED: What Consequences Could Hennepin...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities Seek Help Finding Missing 60-Year-Old Man In Northern Minnesota

Originally published Dec. 8, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 60-year-old man. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says that William Terry was last seen on Nov. 27 at his home along Munger Shaw Road in Grand Lake Township, which is about 20 miles northwest of Duluth. (credit: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies have searched his home, property and along Munger Saw Road, but no signs of Terry were found. Authorities describe Terry as standing about 6-feet tall, weighing about 205 pounds, with blue eyes, shoulder-length brown hair, and a brown/gray beard. On the day he went missing, he was wearing blue jeans and a red long-sleeve shirt. Anyone who sees Terry or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 218-336-4350.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: 19+ Inches Of Snowfall Reported In Twin Cities Edina PD Offers $5K Reward For Information About 4 Teenage Suspects In Attempted Lunds And Byerlys Carjacking Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention Kim Potter Trial: Former Officer's Supervisor Testifies She Was Justified Using Deadly Force
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

$5K Reward Offered After Carjackings, Robbery In St. Louis Park

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – The St. Louis Park Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects associated with two recent attempted carjackings and a robbery. The first incident took place on Nov. 29 at Bridgewater Bank at 4450 Excelsior Boulevard. Shortly before 8 p.m., three young men implied they had a gun and demanded a man give them the keys to his car. The man was able to run back into the building, and the suspects left in a black Dodge Durango. A week later, the suspects robbed a woman of her purse...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Teenagers Killed, 3 Injured In Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — An investigation is ongoing into a police pursuit that ended in a crash in northeast Minneapolis that left two dead and three others injured. Minneapolis Police notified surrounding law enforcement agencies of an armed carjacking Wednesday night, Robbinsdale Police Capitain John Kaczmarek told reporters early Thursday. A Robbinsdale officer pursued the suspected stolen Mercedes SUV into Minneapolis after it spotted the vehicle after 2 a.m. and tried to pull it over, Kaczmarek said. Then the car fled with five occupants—all teenagers—inside and it crashed at the corner of NE Lowry Avenue and Hayes Street in Northeast Minneapolis. Police...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What Consequences Could Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Face For Drinking And Driving?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota county attorney says he will decide by early next week whether to charge the Hennepin County sheriff with drinking and driving. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson remains hospitalized following a crash early Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. The sheriff is under investigation for DWI after the rollover on Interstate 94 near Alexandria. Hutchinson is recovering from broken ribs and other injuries suffered in the crash. A state trooper told Hutchinson’s attorney, Fred Bruno, that the sheriff is “lucky to be alive.” Bruno says his client will “not receive special treatment” in the case, adding that the sheriff has “owned...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji Police Seek Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Annabell Durant

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in Bemidji are asking for assistance in finding a 12-year-old  who was reported as a runway on Thursday Annabell Star Marie Durant was last seen around 8 p.m. on the 100 block of Gould Avenue Southeast. Credit: Bemidji Police Department She is described as 5-foot-4, 135 pounds, and was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black windbreaker, with black joggers and red and white Converse tennis shoes. She also wears black framed glasses. Police say she could be with friends in the Nymore area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: 19+ Inches Of Snowfall Reported In Twin Cities Edina PD Offers $5K Reward For Information About 4 Teenage Suspects In Attempted Lunds And Byerlys Carjacking Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention Kim Potter Trial: Former Officer's Supervisor Testifies She Was Justified Using Deadly Force
BEMIDJI, MN
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

‘Don’t Look At Me’: Armed Robber Casually Walks Into Minneapolis Home In Broad Daylight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After gathering the groceries in her car, Julie Wicklund hit the button to shut her garage door Sunday around noon at her south Minneapolis home. “When I went into the house, unbeknownst to me the door had not actually closed,” Wicklund said. That opening was apparently enough for an armed robber to walk through the garage and into her home near 48th Street and Girard Avenue South. Wicklund was sitting at the island in her kitchen, eating lunch with her daughter. “He walked into this house with no regard, people there or not. Held a gun to us, spoke very...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 9: Newly Released Body-Worn Camera Shows Aftermath Of Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Testimony entered its second day in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. After a day of new body camera footage from the day of the incident and compelling testimony from Wright’s mother, the state is calling more witnesses to the stand, including the woman who was inside the vehicle with Wright. Below are updates, beginning with the latest. —- UPDATE (4:22 p.m.) – The day wraps up after the state brings forward their ninth witness of the day. State calls Dustin Johnson, a paramedic...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: Motorist Traveling At High Rate Of Speed Loses Control, Dies In Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating another fatal crash overnight. According to police, the incident happened just after midnight Thursday near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North. There, a motorist was traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle spun out of control, flipped and struck a tree. The driver, a man, died at the scene. The fatal crash occurred just hours before a separate deadly crash, which involved a stolen vehicle. The two deceased victims are believed to be juveniles. That incident occurred near Lowry and Hayes Avenues Northeast near Windom Northeast Park.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: 19+ Inches Of Snowfall Reported In Twin Cities Edina PD Offers $5K Reward For Information About 4 Teenage Suspects In Attempted Lunds And Byerlys Carjacking Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention Kim Potter Trial: Former Officer's Supervisor Testifies She Was Justified Using Deadly Force
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Canadian Citizen Sentenced To 6.5 Years After Traffic Stop Near Fergus Falls Yielded 67 Guns

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Canadian man was sentenced Wednesday to six-and-a-half years in federal prison after he was pulled over in northern Minnesota earlier this year with dozens of guns in tow. The United States Attorney’s Office say 29-year-old Dayne Adrian Sitladeen was convicted of being an unlawful alien in possession of firearms. The criminal complaint states that a Minnesota State Patrol trooper pulled over 29-year-old Muzamil Aden Addow and Sitladeen near Fergus Falls on the night of Jan. 10 after Addow was clocked speeding near 100 mph. Muzamil Aden Addow and Dayne Adrian Sitladeen (credit: CBS) Both men gave the trooper fake IDs...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Investigated For Possible DWI After Alexandria Rollover Crash

Originally published Dec. 8, 2021 MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) —  Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson is being investigated for potentially driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 94, five miles east of Alexandria. In the crash, 41-year-old Hutchinson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. When the deputy responded to the crash, they observed the overturned vehicle in the ditch and made contact with Hutchinson. Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson released a statement Thursday, saying the “circumstances of the crash”...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Christine Beeson, 42, Last Seen On Dec. 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Minneapolis are asking for the public’s help in finding 42-year-old Christine Beeson, who has not been seen since last Wednesday. Police said she last communicated with family on Wednesday before traveling to Bayfield, Wisconsin, before a flight scheduled on Dec. 12. However, she never arrived in Bayfield. Credit: Minnesota BCA Beeson was last seen driving a white 2008 Volkswagen EOS convertible with Minnesota license place 337WAC. She is described as roughly 5-foot-7, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-673-5588.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: 19+ Inches Of Snowfall Reported In Twin Cities Edina PD Offers $5K Reward For Information About 4 Teenage Suspects In Attempted Lunds And Byerlys Carjacking Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention Kim Potter Trial: Former Officer's Supervisor Testifies She Was Justified Using Deadly Force
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 8: New Body Cam Footage Played In Court; Daunte Wright’s Mother Testifies

This post is from Dec. 8, click here for latest updates from Dec. 9. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Opening statements were made Wednesday in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. New footage of the fatal shooting was played in court when witnesses were called to the stand, the first of which was Wright’s mother, who testified that the day her son died was the worst day of her life. Katie Bryant shed tears on the stand as she described how her 20-year-old son...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People from all over the world are rooting for “Gilligan, “a young loon who is still swimming in open water on the Crow Wing chain of lakes, near Nevis, just weeks after other loons migrated to warmer temperatures down south. MPR reports that Debbie Center, who started living in Nevis in 2014, started capturing photos and videos of the loon, nicknames “Gilligan” by the resident who first spotted it. Center began posting regular updates on a Facebook group she created years ago called “Loony for Loons,” which has 7,000 followers. Three members of Nevis Fire and Rescue attempted the rescue...
MINNESOTA STATE
