ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Researchers: Omicron more easily to reinfect people than other variants

By Dr. Partha Nandi
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5Rap_0dFe2bS700

New research suggests that past COVID-19 infections may not provide protection against the new coronavirus variant.

South African scientists found that a percentage of people who were previously infected have been reinfected with omicron.

This latest study is a bit worrisome because typically, past coronavirus infections often provided protection, at least when it came to delta. But now this new variant omicron appears to be changing that, at least based on this latest study.

So, here’s what the scientists did: They looked at data from 2.7 million people in South Africa who had been infected with the virus. Of that group, over 35,000 people had COVID-19 more than once. And when the researchers isolated the cases that happened in November, they found that 14.2% ended up getting infected for a third time.

Now, that’s not saying 100% that the omicron variant is causing these reinfections. But when you look at genetically sequenced samples in South Africa last month, omicron accounted for 74% of them. So it’s very likely that this new variant is driving reinfections.

However, more and more data is coming in from genetically sequenced samples. So, we’ll know later this month if Omicron is really causing reinfections or not.

This particular study did not include vaccinated people. But the scientists do recognize the urgency of finding out if omicron is able to escape immunity that’s acquired through vaccination. And if it does sidestep this protection, we then need to know if people are more at risk of getting hospitalized or dying.

What vaccines do is activate different layers of the immune response. Some work to fight off infections while others work to protect the body from developing severe disease. And immunity that comes from vaccines is stronger than immunity from infection.

I personally feel that our vaccines will provide protection. But to know for sure, we have to wait to see the results from laboratory testing and epidemiological studies.

In the meantime, let’s not forget that here in America, delta is still the main variant. I know cases of the omicron variant have skyrocketed in South Africa. They went from 200 a day to over 16,000 in just a couple of weeks.

But right now in the U.S., delta is the problem. And our cases are continuing to rise and once again, the U.S. is averaging over 100,000 cases a day. So please get vaccinated and get your booster when you’re eligible.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#South African
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX2Now

Scientist who helped identify omicron: ‘It’s more of a Frankenstein than others’

(The Hill) — A virologist who helped identify the coronavirus omicron variant said this week that it is “more of a Frankenstein” than previous variants. “This is probably the most mutated virus we’d ever seen,” said Alex Sigal, the head of a team of researchers working to learn more about the new variant, according to CBS News. “It’s always something new. I mean, the virus keeps surprising us.”
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Conversation U.S.

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus expert explains what researchers know and what they don't

A new variant named omicron (B.1.1.529) was reported by researchers in South Africa on Nov. 24, 2021, and designated a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization two days later. Omicron is very unusual in that it is by far the most heavily mutated variant yet of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The omicron variant has 50 mutations overall, with 32 mutations on the spike protein alone. The spike protein – which forms protruding knobs on the outside of the SARS-CoV-2 virus – helps the virus adhere to cells so that it can gain entry. It is also...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Mayo Clinic expert explains why getting the COVID-19 vaccine is more important than ever

Vaccine drugmaker Pfizer says its studies show three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant while two doses reduced severity. "These are studies where they try to look at how much antibody does it take to neutralize the virus in a test tube," says Dr. John O'Horo, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic. "What they found in these studies is that you need a significantly higher titer, or concentration of antibodies, to neutralize omicron compared to delta or the previous variants. However, what they also found is that it will still neutralize at these higher titers."
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheConversationAU

Should I get my COVID vaccine booster? Yes, it increases protection against COVID, including Omicron

If it’s been six months since you got the second COVID vaccine dose, it’s time to book in for your booster shot. This will provide additional protection against COVID, including the new Omicron variant. While the evidence is still emerging, preliminary data suggests a Pfizer booster might give the same protection against Omicron as double-dose vaccination did for the original strain. Why get a booster? When you get your first dose of COVID vaccine, your body produces an immune response against a part of the virus called the spike protein. If you’re exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, your immune system can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pfizer booster study lifts mood over Omicron variant

Three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine appear effective against the Omicron variant, a lab test indicated -- encouraging news, even as Denmark and Britain announced new restrictions to stem surging caseloads. In preliminary results published on Wednesday, the US and German companies behind one of the world's foremost shots to combat Covid-19 said a booster generated around the same level of potent antibodies against Omicron as is seen after a second dose with the initial strain. But they warned that "the Omicron variant is probably not sufficiently neutralised after two doses." The announcement, which has not yet been peer reviewed, was called reassuring by experts, and came as the first independent data from labs around the world emerged, indicating the new mutations are better at evading immunity from infections and vaccines than those before them.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

The Omicron variant appears to be no worse than other coronavirus strains, top scientists from the WHO and the United States told AFP, while cautioning that more research is needed to judge its severity. The hopeful assessments came as global concern grew over the heavily mutated variant, which has forced...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Sturgeon warns of ‘tsunami of infections’ from omicron and says ‘new Covid wave may be starting’

Scotland could see a “tsunami of infections” from the new Omicron variant, Nicola Sturgeon has said after it recorded 19 coronavirus-linked deaths and 5,018 cases in 24 hours.The First Minister told a coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh the Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure — of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days — now stands at 9,707. An evidence paper published by the Scottish government on Friday says the rate at which cases of the new variant double is between 2.16 days and 2.66 days.As of Thursday, 13.3% of all...
WORLD
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy