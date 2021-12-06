ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP Rep. Devin Nunes is retiring from Congress to take over as CEO of Trump's new social media startup

By Sonam Sheth
 5 days ago
Rep. Devin Nunes. Getty Images
  • GOP Rep. Devin Nunes of California is reportedly retiring from Congress at the end of the year.
  • He came into the spotlight during the Trump era as one of Donald Trump's biggest attack dogs in Congress.
  • The Washington Examiner reported that Nunes is leaving to take a job as CEO of Trump's new social media startup.

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California is retiring from Congress, multiple reports said Monday.

Nunes has served on Capitol Hill since 2003 and gained national media attention during the Trump administration for his vehement defenses of then-President Donald Trump amid the FBI's Russia investigation.

Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman reported that Nunes is "rumored" to be eyeing a job working for Trump's social media startup. Fox News also confirmed the reporting, citing a source as saying he "got a job offer he can't refuse," and The Washington Examiner reported that Nunes was contacted and accepted the offer over the weekend.

The San Joaquin Valley Sun, a local news outlet in California, reported that Nunes will step down from his position at the end of the month.

A spokesperson for Nunes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The California congressman is currently the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, making him the most powerful Republican on the panel. He was also in line to take over the chairmanship of the House Ways and Means Committee if Republicans took back the chamber in 2022.

While serving as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes made headlines for repeatedly interfering in his own panel's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign had any inappropriate contacts with individuals associated with the Russian government.

In 2017, he bypassed his committee to travel to the White House to brief Trump on classified executive-branch reports he said showed that members of Trump's transition team had been swept up in government surveillance. It later surfaced that three White House officials working for Trump had helped provide Nunes access to those documents.

Rep. Adam Schiff, then the Democratic ranking member on the committee, accused his Republican counterpart of working with the White House to stymie the committee's investigation and help Trump save face amid a growing public firestorm.

In the years since, Nunes has repeatedly echoed Trump's rhetoric on Russia's meddling in the election and falsely claimed that the Ukrainian government, not Russia, was responsible for interfering in 2016.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Comments / 1

