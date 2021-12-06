Pressley looking for whoever 'borrowed' her Mariah Carey Christmas album

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) is looking for whoever “borrowed” her Mariah Carey Christmas album.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Pressley jokingly expressed her displeasure about the missing album and called for its return.

“This is a PSA or a warning depending on how you choose to take it. Whomever 'borrowed' my #MariahCare[y] Christmas vinyl, return it,” Pressley wrote in her tweet. “You can leave it at my office door, no questions asked.”

“Y'all got me so heated I'm posting typos #MariahCarey,” Pressley continued.

In a tweet, Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) suggested she might know something about the missing album.

“Sorry, can't hear you over this 45… ...I don't want a lot for Christmas…,” Bustos said, quoting the opening line from the song “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Mariah Carey offered to give Pressley a new CD of her popular Christmas album.

“I’ll send you a new one!!,” Carey said in a quoted tweet.

Carey’s offer drew a reaction from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who replied with “omg.” followed with crown emojis.

“Is this really THE one and only, the incomparable, iconic and legendary @MariahCarey aka Mimi?” Pressley replied to Carey’s offer.

Carey has released several holiday albums over the past two decades including 1994’s “Merry Christmas,” which is one of the best-selling holiday albums ever in the U.S. with some 6 million copies sold.